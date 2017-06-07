Here’s the Plan Behind Miranda Lambert’s 20-Pound Weight Loss

Think of how challenging it is to lose weight (or simply stay in shape!) at this stage in your life. Now imagine trying to lose weight while basically living on the road. That’s what it was like for Miranda Lambert, who made a major lifestyle change and lost around 20 pounds in 2013. And while celebrities do have the means to hire trainers and dieticians, the weight doesn’t just fall off on its own.

A photo posted by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jul 18, 2016 at 12:29pm PDT

So how did the country superstar slim down? “We do cardio, a lot of circuit training. We do things with my body weight, like lunges. A lot of stuff with [resistance] bands,” she told People Magazine. “The stuff nobody loves, but it works!” Lambert’s personal trainer Bill Crutchfield, owner of Crutch Camp in Nashville, shared her workout with Women’s Health.

“For Miranda, I carry a bag with exercise bands, an eight-pound medicine ball, a jump rope, and boxing gloves with pads,” Crutchfield said. “I mix up the workouts every time—I think variety keeps you mentally fresh and also helps you physically respond better.”

Don’t have all that equipment? Don’t worry, us either. This simple circuit workout will get the same hot-bod results, and the best part? You can do it anywhere. All you’ll need is a resistance band (and a good attitude) for the high-powered Miranda Lambert workout!

How it works: Start this circuit workout with a 20-minute speed walk, then dive right in! Do each exercise for the time alloted, then move on to the next exercise immediately (without resting). After you’ve completed all 10 exercises, rest for 1-3 minutes, then repeat the entire circuit 1-2 more times. No pain, no gain!

1. Jumping Jacks | 1 minute: Get your heart rate up with jumping jacks! Click here to see how to do them.

2. Bicep Curls | 1 minute: Catch your breath from the jumping jacks and tone your biceps at the same time. If you don’t have a resistance band, grab two light dumbbells or similar object around the house. Click here to see how to do bicep curls.

3. Plank Jacks | 1 minute: You’ll feel the burn in your shoulders, abs and inner thighs mostly, so get ready to SWEAT. Click here to learn how to do plank jacks.

4. Tricep Kickbacks | 2 minutes: The tricep is one of the hardest muscles to target, but target it you will with this awesome exercise. Click here to learn how!

5. Sprint in Place | 1 minute: Push yourself to run as fast as you can for a minute. Click here for info on form!

6. Pushups | 1 minute: Drop and give me… a minute! If you feel yourself start to falter, try a modified pushup from your knees. Click here to see how to do the perfect pushup.

7. Jump Rope | 1 minute: Don’t have a jump rope? Don’t have the space? No problem; just pretend! As long as you’re still getting off the ground, it counts. Click here for more info.

8. Lateral Leg Raise | 1 minute: This move will tone those thighs! Click here to see how to do it.

9. Lunges | 2 minutes: After two minutes of lunges, you’ll defnitely be feeling the burn. Don’t have the space to lunge all across town? Try alternating lunges.

10. Oblique Pull/Lateral Flexion | 2 minutes: Define your obliques with this killer resistance band move. Click here for instructions and form info!

Lambert wrote an open letter to her fans and people who suspected her of losing the weight by having surgery, claiming she did, in fact, lose weight the old fashioned way: “Watching what I eat and working out with my trainer Bill Crutchfield.”

And it turns out that “watching what she eats” entails a number of different things: adding egg whites, avocados and fruit to her daily diet; snacking on almonds and bananas; avoiding junk food; and sipping on green juice. The 32-year-old singer says that she doesn’t like veggies unless they’re loaded with ranch dressing or cheese (heard that), so veggie juice and smoothies are the best way to go for her.

A word of advice Lambert has for anyone trying to lose weight? Ignore the scale.

“Like I have always said, it’s not about a scale, it’s about how you feel and how your jeans fit. And on November 10th when I turned 30, my skinny jeans were finally baggy! Mission accomplished! […] I am proud to be a normal size girl and I want to encourage everyone to be confident at any size.”

