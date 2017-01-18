Here’s How Jessica Alba Stays In Perfect Shape

Aside from being a huge TV and movie star, Jessica Alba has two more descriptors at the end of her name: business founder and mom. The latter two go hand in hand, since Alba founded The Honest Company as a way to make life for moms easier and more transparent. Alba says that after she and hubby Cash Warren had their daughters, 8-year-old Honor and 5-year-old Haven, she was able to become the person she was meant to be.

A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Dec 21, 2016 at 12:06pm PST

So how does the 35-year-old stay slim and trim for her other career — you know, the one in Hollywood under the bright lights and on the big screens? She shared her morning routine with SELF.com, whether she’s heading into The Honest Co.’s HQ or walking onto a movie set. A fair warning: It involves a prrretty early wake-up call.

Wake-up: Alba wakes up at 5:15 a.m. with help from an alarm clock and a strong cup of coffee. How does she take her coffee, you ask? She drinks pour over coffee with coconut oil. Yum!

Workout: After coffee, it’s straight to her morning workout. Even though Alba says she hates working out as much as the next person, she does love the way it makes her feel. “It gives me energy and it just sets a good foundation for the day,” she told SELF.com.

Alba’s been working out for years and says she’s tried just about every trendy workout craze, but her favorite is Hot Power Flow Yoga, a mix of hot yoga and bootcamp. “It’s my new jam!” she told PEOPLE.

A video posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Apr 17, 2016 at 3:40pm PDT

Breakfast: After working out, it’s time for breakfast. Alba shared that her go-to breakfast for her and her daughters is a healthy smoothie. Want her fav recipe? Check it out:

8 ounces Zico coconut water

½ cup frozen blueberries

½ cup frozen strawberries

½ cup yogurt

1 banana

1 teaspoon flax seeds

Like all other moms, Alba knows the key to a healthy lifestyle is balance. “As I’ve gotten older and after I became a mom, it became more of a priority to be healthy for the right reasons. It’s more important to have a balanced approach instead of trying to be perfect,” she told PEOPLE.

For instance, if a workout isn’t in the cards for the day, she makes sure to take a long walk with her daughters. She also says that while she eats mostly non-processed foods, she’ll occasionally indulge in junk food.

(Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“I don’t deprive myself … I have [junk] if I want it,” she said. “When I do feel that I am depriving myself, I find that I binge. That’s not a balanced way to go about it.”

Hey, she’s just being… Honest!

