‘Harry Potter’ Author J.K. Rowling Inspires NSFW Memes With New Details on Dumbledore’s Romantic Life

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has inadvertently inspired some NSFW memes, after offering new details on Dumbledore’s romantic life.

Please Note: Spoilers ahead for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

In a recent interview, Rowling commented on Dumbledore sexual orientation, further confirming the long believed idea that the character was written to be gay. According to Huffpost, on the Blu-ray commentary for the new Harry Potter film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Rowling says that there was a “sexual dimension” to their relationship.

“It was passionate, and it was a love relationship,” Rowling reportedly stated. “But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know.”

Ever since Rowling’s new comments became public, many social media users have been creating memes out of it, with many using the “No one” format to make jokes.

No one:

J.K. Rowling: Voldemort has a 12-inch penis — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 17, 2019

“You sit down on a couch in JK Rowling’s house and she’s like, ‘Careful, Dumbledore got railed there,’ ” one person quipped.

“If one day J.K Rowling release a new book called ’50 Shades Of Dumbledore’ I wouldn’t be surprised,” another person joked.

nobody:

jk rowling: lol Dumbledore & Grindewald were totally doin the sex

people: oh ok will you put it in a book or movie

jk rowling: no

people: ugh

nobody:

nobody:

nobody:

jk rowling: SO MUCH SEX THEY WERE DOIN SO MUCH SEX I SWEAR — 🌻Elle 🐈 Gato🌻 (@ellle_em) March 17, 2019

“DUMBLEDORE’S CURRENT BOYFRIEND: *Reading J. K. Rowling interview, after Dumbledore told him there had been nothing between him and Grindelwald* You son of a b—,” someone else tweeted.

“If [J.K. Rowling] wanted me to believe dumbledore and grindelwald were boning 24-7 they really should’ve stuck with colin farrell,” one other person joked.

JK Rowling: Dumbledore is gay. World: OK. JK Rowling: With Grindlewald. World: OK. JK Rowling: I mean, REALLY gay. World: OK. JK Rowling: Soooooo gay. World: OK. JK Rowling: I don’t think you get just how gay. World: No, really, it’s fine with us. — Apache Dreamsac (@NathanWurtzel) March 17, 2019

While many have turned the comments into hilarious memes, some have defended Rowling, with one person clarifying, “since everyone’s tweeting about JK Rowling again, i want to point out that what she *actually said* is that she’s ‘less interested in the sexual side’ of Dumbledore & Grindelwald’s relationship – something she’d never say about a straight couple.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is out now on Blu-ray and digital download.