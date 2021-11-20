Hardee’s Brings Back Fan-Favorite Sandwich After Hiatus, but There’s a Catch

The Hardee’s menu is getting a lot tastier and a lot smokier. The beloved fast food chain, known for its biscuits and thickburgers, is set to treat fans in one city to the return of one of its most beloved menu items: the Smoked Brisket. The full Smoked Brisket lineup – the Smoked Brisket & Cheddar Angus Thickburger, the Smoked Brisket Breakfast Burrito, and the Smoked Brisket Biscuit – is set to be available in one Tennessee city until the end of the year.

Chew Boom confirmed the Smoked Brisket lineup’s return earlier in November. First on the mouth-watering lineup is the Smoked Brisket & Cheddar Angus Thickburger, which for the price of just $5.99, features a one-third pound Angus beef patty charbroiled over an open flame that is then topped with sliced smoked brisket, smoked cheddar cheese, red onion, pickles, and BBQ sauce served on a toasted potato bun. The Smoked Brisket Biscuit, meanwhile, is described as “a classic Made from Scratch Biscuit, topped with sliced smoked brisket, smoked cheddar cheese and a fresh cracked fried egg.” It comes with a suggested price of $3.99. The final dish in the lineup, the Smoked Brisket Breakfast Burrito, boasts sliced smoked brisket, smoked cheddar cheese, crispy Hash Rounds folded eggs and shredded cheddar all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and has a suggested price of $4.49.

However, getting your hands on the delicious lineup won’t be easy, as it is currently being offered at select test locations in Nashville, Tennessee. This means that fans will either have to head to the Music City to place their order or wait until the smoked brisket line hopefully eventually makes a nationwide debut, something that Hardee’s hasn’t yet confirmed will happen.

The test run comes as the smoked brisket is set to depart the menu of a competing fast food restaurant. Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol confirmed in a call with financial analysts in late October that restaurant’s smoked brisket promotion would end in November, CNN confirmed. The smoked brisket had been introduced in November 2020 as a test item and using the company’s “stage-gate process” across more than 60 restaurants in Ohio and California. While the smoked brisket is disappearing, Niccol did say Chipotle will “probably do brisket again at some point in the future.”

Hardee’s Smoked Brisket lineup consists of the Smoked Brisket Breakfast Burrito, Smoked Brisket & Cheddar Angus Thickburger, and Smoked Brisket Biscuit. All three menu items are available now for testing at select Hardee’s locations in Nashville, Tennessee. It remains to be seen if fans elsewhere will get the chance to try the lineup.