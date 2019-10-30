Halloween Forecast Sees Storms Bring Rain and Snow to Eastern US

A new Halloween weather forecast is predicting storms will bring both rain and snow to parts of the Eastern United States. According to USA Today, a very large storm system is expected to affect residents from Texas all the way up to the Northeast over the course of the holiday. Many trick-or-treaters will have to don raincoats or ponchos as they go door-to-door, and some areas may even have to delay.

Over in the upper Midwest, residents of Des Moines, Iowa and Madison, Wisconsin — as well as parts of Chicago and Milwaukee — will see snow impact their Halloween.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Additionally, parts of the Northwest will see temperatures drop down very low, and Alaska will likely dip down under the 20s.

Typical temperature at trick-or-treat time (6 p.m. ST / 7 p.m. DST) based on climatology. pic.twitter.com/7i4FndPvJb — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) October 24, 2019

The expected bad weather is already causing some events to be canceled, with the Oklahoma Sooners baseball team recently announcing that they are postponing a game.

“Due to the forecast of inclement weather Wednesday, OU’s annual Halloween Game will not be played,” the message read. “And the inaugural BOOmer Fest carnival will take place in McCasland Field House prior to volleyball’s match against No. 3 Baylor.”

Snow-proof your Halloween costumes! Snow will fall from the West to the Great Lakes this week, with some areas in Colorado expected to receive up to a foot. pic.twitter.com/DTO2NNHnix — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 28, 2019

States such as Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio are expected to see the entirety of their areas covered in rain storms.

There are parts of Florida, Georgia, and North and South Carolina that may not see any wet weather on Halloween night, but residents will want to check their local forecasts to be sure.

Wet with some Severe, a Winter Storm & Fires that continue to rage. All things we are tracking heading into Halloween. @TWCChrisBruin, @GregPostel & I have the latest on these top weather stories. 9am-1pm ET on the @weatherchannel. pic.twitter.com/Lmnx6rOahP — Alex Wallace (@TWCAlexWallace) October 30, 2019

In another Weather Channel report, a forecast indicated that “damaging wind gusts, hail and an isolated tornado” may be possible in parts of the East, “from northeastern Georgia into eastern Pennsylvania.”

The network also advised that residents in the North — Buffalo, Rochester and Watertown — may experience some strong winds, possibly up to 60mph.

Photo Credit: Getty Images