Halloween Candies: Listing the 30 Best

Halloween is a few weeks away, but it's never too early to prepare. Each year, Americans have a difficult decision to make: either stick with the old candy favorites or pick new ones. We put together a list of some of the 30 best Halloween candies to hand out to trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31. You might also want to get extra bags of these to make sure that you have some leftovers for Nov. 1. If you are stumped on what candies you want to get and are desperate to avoid being the one person who hands out toothbrushes, scroll on for a look at 30 of the best Halloween candies. We did include some of the old favorites, like Dum-Dum lollipops and M&M's, as well as a few unexpected picks. The list will definitely help you avoid being the one house on the street that hands out toothbrushes.

30-27 (Photo: Julia Ewan/TWP/Getty Images) 30. Almond Joy/Mounds Almond Joy and Mounds go hand-in-hand. Unless you know someone who loves coconut though, not too many people are going out of their way to eat them. 29. Blow Pops Blow Pops are weird. If you want bubble gum, why not just get bubble gum and skip the lollipop part? But if you want a lollipop, why do you want one with gum inside? 28. Jolly Rancher Jolly Ranchers are flavored like fruit, but could also be choking hazards. 27. Milk Duds If you need a way to pull out a loose tooth, Milk Duds are for you. They will give your jaw the workout it needs.

26-24 (Photo: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images) 26. Milky Way Milky Way squares are hard to avoid on Halloween and are not that bad. They just aren't that exciting. There's no crunch. 25. Haribo Gummies Haribo Gummies are available in all shapes and sizes. While they are most famous for bears, getting them in dinosaur shapes would make anyone's day. Unfortunately, many of these fun shapes are not available in fun-size packs. 24. Skittles Skittles can provide the tasty sugar rush you need. They also give you something to chew for a while.

23-21 (Photo: Getty Images) 23. PayDay Is there anything wrong with a slab of caramel and nuts stuck to it? Absolutely not. Do not freeze it though. 22. Junior Mints As long as you don't eat them in an operating room, Junior Mints are great. If you want a bigger mint though, you can always get full-size York Peppermint Patties. 21. Dum-Dums Dum-Dums are a perennial favorite, and it would be harder to go on an entire Halloween night without them than with them. Just make sure you get a root beer-flavored one.

20-18 (Photo: Getty Images) 20. Tootsie Pops Tootsie Pops are also unavoidable on Halloween, and for a good reason. They are really good, especially the chocolate-flavor one. After licking a chocolate lollipop, you get a chocolate Tootsie Roll. 19. Reese's Pieces Reese's Pieces are good but are no replacement for real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. They also can be a little bland without chocolate involved. 18. Nestle Crunch Nestle Crunch bars provide the extra pop plain chocolate candy bars don't have. It's a classic, but not a really exciting one.

17-14 (Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) 17. 100 Grand Thankfully, the great-tasting and underrated 100 Grand does not cost $100,000. Why would anyone want a plain Crunch bar when you could have a 100 Grand with caramel inside? 16. Twix Twix is another caramel-based treat, bringing cookies into the mix. If you get the peanut-butter variety, add a bonus of 10 points. It's so good and fun to try to eat the caramel or peanut butter before the cookie. 15. Mr. Goodbar Mr. Goodbar is a great source of more nuts. It is a real shame that Hershey's does not make whole bags of fun-size Mr. Goodbar pieces. 14. Starbursts Starbursts are the king of chewy fruit-flavored candies. One square can keep you chewing for a while and they are pretty flavorful.

13-11 (Photo: Newscast/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) 13. Heath The Heath bar is one of those candies that seem to be more available at Halloween than any other time of year. The toffee adds a unique flavor to the Halloween mix. 12. Tootsie Rolls The classic Tootsie Roll is unforgettable. Tootsie Roll also makes flavored Tootsie Rolls, although nothing beats the original chocolate. 11. M&M's M&M's are a classic and are great on their own. If you are extra creative, put them in a cookie and you have a piece of sugar-rush heaven.

10-8 (Photo: Timothy Fadek/Bloomberg via Getty Images) 10. Flavored M&M's There are so many other M&M's flavors now, including the classic peanut and peanut butter. The other flavors are a fun way to surprise trick-or-treaters. 9. Twizzlers Twizzlers are like the go-to, ultimate Halloween candy. They are delicious and actually do taste like (artificial) strawberries. Plus, they are easy to eat on the go, which should be a major requirement for all great Halloween candy. 8. Whoppers This is a very personal choice since most might overlook Whoppers. The taste of malt feels like a throwback to the days of soda jerks.

7-4 (Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images) 7. Snickers Remember how Milky Ways have no crunch? Well, if you add peanuts, you get Snickers and it's awesome. That's why the celebrity-starring ads make sense. 6. Butterfinger Butterfingers are perfection. It's like peanut butter-flavored toffee shavings crammed into chocolate. 5. KitKat The classic KitKat is another unavoidable candy of Halloween. Milk chocolate with sugary wafers inside. There's a reason why it is popular all over the world. 4. Hershey's Dark Chocolate Bar If you're looking for a Halloween candy that tastes great and also might have some health benefits, Hershey's Dark Chocolate (or any Dark Chocolate) is the way to go. It's an underrated part of Hershey's mix bags.