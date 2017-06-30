Halle Berry’s Trainer Shares Her Body-Sculpting Free Weight Workout

For those of us wondering how we can be as flawless as Halle Berry, it’s our lucky day. The 50-year-old actress, producer, and mom of two’s personal trainer Harley Pasternak (who has sculpted all kinds of celebs in the past) shared the workout that keeps Berry fit, strong and beautiful.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:44pm PST

Pasternak says to repeat this workout three times a week with three to five short (but intense) bouts of cardio mixed in. Keep it up for six weeks and you’ll be feeling like Halle Berry!

1. Weighted Standing Side Crunches: This move will work your obliques like no other! Grab a 5-pound dumbbell and get started. Here’s how to do it!

2. Bench Step-Up: Work your thighs, hips, booty and shoulders with this seemingly easy move! Grab a pair of three-pound dumbbells and get to steppin’. Click here to learn how to do it, or watch the video below.

3. Reverse Incline Row to Rear Fly: You’ll feel this move in your upper back and shoulders! Support your chest by straddling a bench, or just try a bent-over dumbbell fly instead. First you’ll do a bent over row, and from there you’ll go into a rear fly. Try it with a three- to five-pound pair of dumbbells!

4. Cross Twist or Russian Twist: Get ready to feel this in your core and lower back. Your obliques might be especially sore in the morning! Here’s how to do it.

5. Bent-Knee Deadlift: Target your booty, lower back, hips and hamstrings all in one exercise! Click here to see how to do it.

