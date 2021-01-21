Gwyneth Paltrow Vagina Candle Allegedly 'Exploded' in Woman's Living Room

✖

One of Gwyneth Paltrow's infamous vagina candles allegedly "exploded" in a woman's living room after being lit. The Sun reports that 50-year-old media consultant Jody Thompson won the candle in an online quiz, but was shocked at what happened when she set it aflame. "The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere," she told the outlet. "I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room."

Thompson — who lives in Kilburn, North London with her partner, David Snow — went on to share, "We eventually got it under control and threw it out the front door. It could have burned the place down. It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room." A Goop spokeswoman spoke with The Sun about the incident and stated, "We’re in touch with the woman to see if she followed the specific fire safety instructions included with the candle, such as trimming the wick and not burning it for more than two hours. " The spokeswoman added, "At Goop, we vet the products we sell and make customer safety a priority, so we’ve alerted the manufacturer to the woman’s issue and have also reached out to her to send her some goop products to help pass the days in quarantine."

Paltrow's vagina-scented candle made a lot of headlines when it first debuted more than a year ago, and during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers last January she revealed that she was with her Goop fragrance collaborator Douglas Little when she came up with the name. She said that she smelled "this beautiful thing," and commented that it reminded her of her own private area. "I was kidding, obviously," she added, then explaining that they "weren't on mushrooms," but the name ultimately stuck due to its quirkiness.

"I think women, a lot of us have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our body or whatever," Paltrow continued, also calling the choice of name "a little punk rock." The A-list star went onto say, "So this is just a little bit of, you know, a subversive candle for all of us out there." While the name could be off-putting for some, according to Goop's website, the sold-out candle's "funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected" scent is actually a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, cedar, Damask rose, and ambrette seed.