Gus Kenworthy Slams Ivanka Trump’s Olympic Appearance, Twitter Chaos Ensues

Ivanka Trump attended the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, and Olympic athlete Gus Kenworthy was not having it. Kenworthy, who competed in Pyeongchang in freestyle skiing, shared his thoughts about the first daughter’s visit on Twitter, prompting a wave of responses in the process.

“So proud of all these people!” Kenworthy wrote next to a photo of Team USA. “Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??”

Trump was on hand to serve as the lead for Team USA’s delegation at the closing ceremony, meeting with athletes including bobsledders, curlers, snowboarders and figure skaters.

Still, plenty of people seemed to agree with Kenworthy.

“It’s a pretty select group walking in the closing ceremony, representing our country,” one person wrote. “I agree with Gus.”

“No business at all,” another opined. “This woman has no business representing the US anywhere at any time. Melania, yes. This woman? Never.”

There were also those who had no problems with Trump’s appearance at the Games.

“Who cares that’s she’s there,” one user replied. “It’s the Olympics. There are a lot of people there.”

“Ivanka has the right to go where ever she wants just like you have the right to say whatever you want,” added another. “There’s gotta be more memories about your experience than that surely.”

