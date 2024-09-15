Gunshots Reported in Donald Trump's Vicinity as He Golfed

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is safe following reports of gunshots near Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, where he was golfing on Sunday. Information is still coming out, with many details —such as the shooter's identity, the exact location of the gunshots and whether the 2024 POTUS candidate was targeted — remaining unclear.

Per an anonymous law enforcement officer speaking with the Associated Press, officials are "trying to determine whether the shots were fired near Trump's West Palm Beach golf course or on the grounds."

Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, said: "The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe."

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity," said Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director, in a press release.

The former POTUS was previously targeted in an assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania, during a rally. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, killed Trump supporter Corey Comperatore in the attack and wounded several others, including Trump, whose ear was grazed by a bullet.

The public is currently waiting for further details from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office or Secret Service as it pertains to the Sunday shooting.