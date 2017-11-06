Gunman’s Former In-laws Attended Texas Church Sometimes

The man suspected of opening fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas allegedly had connections to the church.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt Jr. told reporters Monday that Devin Patrick Kelley’s ex in-laws attended services at the Texas church “from time to time.” In his appearance on CNN, the Wilson County Sheriff also went on to state that Kelley’s former in-laws were not present during the shooting that claimed the lives of 26 people and injured more than 20, the Associated Press reported.

BREAKING: Gunman’s former in-laws ‘from time to time’ attended Texas church where shooting occurred, sheriff tells CNN. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 6, 2017

The news comes shortly after Texas Governor Greg Abbott told ABC’s Good Morning America that Kelley may have a link to the place where the shootings occurred.

“I don’t think this was just a random act of violence,” Abbott told George Stephanopoulos. He was reluctant to elaborate on what he meant, but did go on to say that “it’s very important that law enforcement have the ability … to tie the loose ends of this investigation up.

It is not yet known what motivated Kelley to enter the church located 35 miles from his home in New Braunfels, Texas, and police have not stated whether or not Kelley’s possible link to the church may have been a factor.

