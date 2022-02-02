Groundhog Day 2022: Did Punxsutawney Phil See His Shadow?

Groundhog Day 2022 has arrived, with Punxsutawney Phil emerging from his tree stump in the Pennsylvania snow to see his shadow – declaring that there will be six more weeks of winter. At sunrise on Groundhog Day, the “inner circle” of Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog revealed his 136th prediction from Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

Phil’s prediction comes after a mild Pennsylvania winter up until January – when an arctic blast hit much of the country, dumping piles of snow in recent weeks and negative temperatures in Punxsutawney. The crowd of thousands gathered to see the furry oracle chanted “six more weeks!” after Phil made his prediction.

The German legend that lends its origin to the annual event says that if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues; if not, spring comes early. Phil declared six more weeks of winter last year, which despite his prediction of an early spring in 2020, seems to be the most common prediction. According to records dating back to 1887, he has predicted more winter more than 100 times, with an early spring just 20 times.

Although Phil’s predictions aren’t necessarily always scientifically correct, his past couple of predictions have come true. After seeing his shadow last year, the 19th-coldest February on record in the Lower 48 was recorded. After declaring an early spring for the second consecutive year in 2020, his forecast came true with temperatures across the continental United States as a whole above average in February and much above average in March.

Last year, the event took place virtually due to the pandemic. It was streamed live and seen by more than 15,000 viewers at one point. About 150 cardboard cutouts of fans were there to “watch.”

While Punxsutawney Phil is by far the most famous groundhog, he’s not the only one. Two other nearby high-profile “imposters,” as the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club call them, including Staten Island Chuck at the Staten Island Zoo and Connecticut’s official state groundhog, Chuckles, from the Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester.