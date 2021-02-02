Groundhog Day 2021: Did Punxsutawney Phil See His Shadow?

Groundhog Day 2021 looked a bit different than years prior, but Punxsutawney Phil emerged from the snow once again like every other year and saw his shadow — declaring that there will be six more weeks of winter. At sunrise on Groundhog Day, the inner circle of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog revealed his 135th prediction from Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on February 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early. Phil declared an early spring last year, but winter seems to be the most common prediction. According to records dating back to 1887, he has predicted more winter more than 100 times. This year's spectacle went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic — and the crowdless event had a major impact on the local economy.

Jeff Lundy, the president of the Groundhog Club, spoke about the negative economic impact the virtual event had. "I've been doing this for a long time. I did not really understand the economic impact until now," Lundy told CBS News. "And now I see it, because so many businesses they don't depend on Groundhog Day, but it really is that extra income that you may not get so it has had a, it has had a very, very negative impact on the community."

Phil's prediction came after a brutal winter storm that dumped as much as 27 inches of snow on parts of Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Flurries were still in the forecast for Tuesday.

While Punxsutawney Phil is by far the most famous groundhog oracle, he's not the only one. There are two other nearby high-profile "imposters," as the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club calls them. Staten Island Chuck will be asked for his prophecy Tuesday around 8 a.m. at the Staten Island Zoo in New York. Connecticut's official state groundhog, Chuckles, will also make a prediction from his home at the Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester. Chuckles X died in September, and it remains to be seen whether an anointed Chuckles XI will emerge Tuesday.

