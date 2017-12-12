Massive ‘Jaws’-Like Great White Shark Spotted off Australia’s Coast

Footage of a massive shark that has been compared to the great white from Jaws was captured off the coast of Australia.

On Saturday, filmmaker Dave Riggs captured the video that shows the massive great white swimming near a 27-foot-long boat just 150 feet off the shore of Fourth Beach at Twilight Bay, Australia, NEWS.com.au reports. The shark was spotted not far from one of Western Australia’s most popular beaches, West Beach.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The shark is estimated to be between 15 and 20 feet long. For comparison, the great white shark in Jaws was said to be 25-feet-long.

Posting the video to Facebook, Riggs used it to draw attention to increased great white sightings in the area.

“Rather than dwelling on our personal relationship with the ocean I reckon its time to consider what perhaps is the bigger picture here. Esperance has had a drama with small white shark/human interactions at Kelp Beds every year for some time now. Those sharks are quite light in colour .. like they are coastal creatures,” he wrote.

“The ones that are here right now are pretty much black .. like they have followed the dead sperm whales we have on the beach down here at the moment from the deep waters off the shelf. We should be looking to tow these dead sperm whales back out to sea when they beach rather than spend 300k to send them to a rubbish tip .. there’s no way you’re getting a D9, excavator and low loader beyond Alexander Bay where the other whale is beached,” he added.

Footage of the massive great white comes as fears over great white sightings in Australia grows. In April, a 17-year-old surfer was attacked and killed by a shark off of one of Australia’s beaches. It is believed that whale carcasses are to blame for the influx of shark sightings in the area.