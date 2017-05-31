Grandma’s Reaction To Drug Addict Attacking Cop Is A Big Win For Humanity

Police officers have a tough job. Every day they leave their homes to put their lives on the line for the sake of public safety, knowing that there's a chance they may not make it through the day. Luckily for officer Billy Amie, who ended up in a scary situation, he's still here to protect and serve, and he has Vickie Williams-Tillman to thank.

Vickie, who is a grandmother, was driving around her Louisiana town when she noticed Officer Amie on the side of the road having a fiery exchange with an angry man.

The man arguing with the officer was Thomas Bennett, a 28-year-old from Albany, Louisiana.

She pulled over to see if there was anything she could do to help, but just as she was rolling down her window Bennett jumped at Officer Amie and began attacking him.

He grabbed the officer's baton and began hitting him on the head with it.

Upon seeing this, Vickie immediately called 911 to report the situation. Once she was notified that backup was on the way, she did something incredibly courageous.

Vickie leaped into action. Hurrying out of her car, she jumped on Bennett's back and attempted to stop the violent man from harming Officer Amie.

Eventually, after wrestling with Vickie, Bennett decided he'd reach for the officer's gun. This could have led to tragic consequences.

Thankfully, Vickie was there to stop him. She quickly twisted his arm in a manner so that he couldn't get to the gun and she held him that way until police backup arrived.

Bennett was subdued by officers and booked on charges of possessing cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

In a statement to news outlets, an emotional Vickie said, "I'm just glad that he's here. I'm just so happy, lost of words. I'm just so glad of the turnout. I know God led me in that direction when I left my home."

While it's pretty much always best to leave the police work to the actual police, Vickie found herself in a situation where a member of law enforcement was the one who desperately needed help and she didn't hesitate to take action. Her bravery and heroism are enormously inspiring.

