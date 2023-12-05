'Grand Theft Auto 6' Official Trailer Released





Grand Theft Auto 6 is officially on the way. On Tuesday, Rockstar Games released the first trailer for the new video game, and players will be heading back to Vice City and other locations based in the state of Florida. Rockstar Games also announced that the Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in 2025.

In the announcement, Rockstar Games said, "Grand Theft Auto 6 heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet. Coming 2025 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S." The new game stars Lucia, the franchise's first female protagonist. She teams up with an unnamed male lead making it a Bonnie-and-Clyde relationship.

The trailer shows beaches, boats, planes and people in bathing suits. But one of the things that stands out is the game seemingly has a social media network that shows videos of people partying as well as a man pulling an alligator out of the pool. Grand Theft Auto 6 comes more than a decade after Grand Theft Auto V hit the shelves. Vice City has been part of the Grand Theft Auto franchise since the first game was released in 1997. In 2002, Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and gamers visited Vice City in 1986. The game was very successful, selling over 17.5 million copies and winning multiple awards.

In less than 24 hours, the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has been viewed nearly 75 million times. One person on YouTube wrote, "74 million views in 17 hours! This goes to show how anticipated and iconic this gaming series truly is. This HAS to be the fastest-growing video on YouTube ever. Now we just need Half-Life 3."

"It's crazy how I was a teenager when GTA 5 came out and having that feeling of excitement from watching the trailer and being hyped about it with my friends to now being a full grown adult and literally having that exact same feeling, it's the only entertainment product in the world that can bring that sense of nostalgia and excitement back to millions of people," Another fan on YouTube wrote. "This series really stops time and time stamps our lives and changing culture, this is so much more than just a "game".