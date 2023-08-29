Spawn Video Game Announcement Teased by Creator Todd McFarlane

Could see Spawn featured with a "big" video game brand soon? Todd McFarlane, the creator of the Spawn comic book series, recently spoke to our sister site ComicBook.com and teased a big video game announcement, which could happen at New York City Comic-Con in October. He did not share details about the possible announcement but can't wait to reveal the news to his fans.

"We were going to make the announcement at New York Comic-Con, because here's our peeps. It'd be a great time to do it," McFarlane said. "There's an off chance that maybe we come in and do it on the Wednesday or Thursday that week and then I got to get back home."

McFarlane also said that the video game that Spawn will be joining is from a "big corporation" that has worked with a number of properties. "I keep having to remind them that although they're a big corporation and they've dealt with other characters from other big corporations, I'm not. I'm here, let's just do cool stuff. And they show me cool stuff and I go, 'Oh man, that looks good,'" he said. "But even more so, I am saying to them exactly what I told the people when Spawn was in Mortal Kombat 11, 'Stop worrying about pleasing Todd.' I think this is going to be a detriment a little bit. You guys are already fans. You're going to keep enough of the mojo of Spawn. Because to me, if you do the word cloud of Spawn, it's badass dude. If you nail badass, if the people that are designing it in your own facility will go, 'Shoot, I'm not even a Spawn fan, but I want this dude in my game,' then that's it."

There have been multiple video games to feature Spawn over the last 25-plus years. In 1995, Todd McFarlane's Spawn was released for Super Nintendo. Other games that starred Spawn are Spawn: The Eternal (1997), Spawn (1999) and Spawn: Armageddon (2003). He is also featured in Soulcalibur II which was released in 2013 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, and Spawn is in Mortal Kombat 11, a game released in 2019 and available for all consoles.