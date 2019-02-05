Grammys 2019: Maroon 5 and Taylor Swift Reportedly Not Attending

Final preparations for the Grammys are underway, with several musical acts deciding at the last minute whether or not they’ll attend the awards ceremony. Among those skipping out are reportedly Taylor Swift and Maroon 5.

Variety reports that sources say Swift and Maroon 5 won’t be attending music’s biggest night. Swift is up for Best Vocal Album for Reputation, while Maroon 5 is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Girls Like You” with Cardi B. Their absence will be pointed if they win the award, especially since they just took the stage at the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in Atlanta on Sunday.

Swift is up against Camila Cabelo for Camila, Kelly Clarkson for Meaning Of Life, Ariana Grande for Sweetener, Shawn Mendes’ self-titled album and Pink for Beautiful Trauma. Meanwhile, Maroon 5 and Cardi B square off against Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato for “Fall in Line,” Backstreet Boys for “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” Tony Bennett and Diana Krall for “‘S Wonderful,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for “Shallow,” Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton for “Say Something” and Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey for “The Middle.”

Variety also reports that K-pop sensations BTS will be presenting an award. The band is up for one Grammy this year, although fans feel as if they deserve more than Best Recording Package (i.e. artwork) for their Love Yourself: Tear album.

Album of the Year-nominated Drake fans are still wondering if the Toronto-born rapper will perform at or even attend the Grammys, as his history with awards shows has been rocky.

Confirmed performers so far include Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Ricky Martin, Post Malone with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves.

The nominees for Album of the Year are Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy, Drake’s Scorpion, Monae’s Dirty Computer, Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys, Musgrave’s Golden Hour, H.E.R.’s self-titled album and Black Panther: The Album, Music From and By.

Record of the Year nominees are “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin, Carlile’s “The Joke,” “This Is America” by Childish Gambino, “God’s Plan” by Drake, Gaga and Cooper’s “Shallow,” “All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, “The Middle” by Zedd, Morris and Grey, and “Rockstar” by Post Malone and 21 Savage.

Hosted by Grammy-winner Alicia Keys, the 61st annual Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10 on CBS live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.