Twitter Stunned Hillary Clinton Showed up in Grammys Sketch

Hillary Clinton surprisingly appeared in a pre-taped sketch shown at the Grammys, where music artists read excerpts of Michael Wolff’s controversial book about President Donald Trump’s first year in office.

Host James Corden introduced the sketch by telling viewers about the Best Spoken Word Album Grammy, which typically goes to important audiobook recordings. This year, the Grammy went to the late Carrie Fisher for The Princess Diarist.

Corden suggested that Trump would like to win one. After all, Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama all have one. Hillary Clinton also has one for 1997’s It Takes A Village.

A Trump-related book could win the award next year, when Wolff’s Fire and Fury could be eligible. But who would narrate it? The sketch included John Legend, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Cher and Snoop Dogg read it before choosing Clinton for the job.

Unfortunately for Clinton, Wolff recorded the audiobook himself, with actor Holter Graham.

The sketch did not go over well with Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN.

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

I disagree. That part ruined the Grammys. Such a shame. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

The sketch shocked Twitter users, who did not see the Clinton appearance coming.

@HillaryClinton cameo at the Grammy Awards was awesome!! — Michael Redding (@mredding222) January 29, 2018

OMG, Hillary Clinton reading “Fire and Fury” on national television. THE SHADE OF IT ALL.#GRAMMYs — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 29, 2018

when Hillary Clinton showed up pic.twitter.com/1EA3jCaZO7 — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) January 29, 2018