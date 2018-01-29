Twitter Stunned Hillary Clinton Showed up in Grammys Sketch

Trending

Hillary Clinton surprisingly appeared in a pre-taped sketch shown at the Grammys, where music artists read excerpts of Michael Wolff’s controversial book about President Donald Trump’s first year in office.

Host James Corden introduced the sketch by telling viewers about the Best Spoken Word Album Grammy, which typically goes to important audiobook recordings. This year, the Grammy went to the late Carrie Fisher for The Princess Diarist.

Corden suggested that Trump would like to win one. After all, Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama all have one. Hillary Clinton also has one for 1997’s It Takes A Village.

A Trump-related book could win the award next year, when Wolff’s Fire and Fury could be eligible. But who would narrate it? The sketch included John Legend, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Cher and Snoop Dogg read it before choosing Clinton for the job.

Unfortunately for Clinton, Wolff recorded the audiobook himself, with actor Holter Graham.

The sketch did not go over well with Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN.

The sketch shocked Twitter users, who did not see the Clinton appearance coming.

