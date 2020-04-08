‘Good Morning America’ Camera Operator Tony Greer Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Just weeks after NBC announced the death of a longtime employee of the network, Larry Edgeworth, to the coronavirus and CBS sharing they too had lost an employee, Maria Mercader, the ABC network family announced Wednesday morning that one of their own has died due to COVID-19 as well. Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts made the announcement live on Wednesday morning saying that Tony Greer, who worked as a camera operator on set for the last six years has died after contracting the coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica) on Apr 8, 2020 at 7:25am PDT

“‘GMA’ remembers studio camera operator who died of coronavirus,” the network captioned in an IGTV video. “Tony Greer, a beloved member of our GMA family, passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. He will be dearly missed and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. [heart emojji].” Roberts then went on to share details about Greer and how loved he was by the network, along with sending her condolences on behalf of the network to his family.

“It’s a very sad day for our GMA family” she said. “He was such a bright light. … You could just feel Tony’s beautiful spirit. You could feel it from a mile away. We love Tony. … We loved every single moment we were blessed to spend and share with Tony,” she said.

Roberts then went on to acknowledge Greer’s mother saying, “We’ve got to say this to you, ma’am: your son was a good man. He was kind, he was thoughtful, he was a gentleman.” She added, “He was a consonant gentleman and such a lovely man, such a lovely spirit.” Fellow anchor Michael Strahan added, “He will be missed here in our studio, and our thoughts and prayers are with Tony’s family and to our GMA family as well.”

ABC News President, James Goldston, sent out a memo to the staff according to the Hollywood Reporter writing a few sweet words about Greer himself, highlighting that “he had a sense of pride about working on GMA, and no matter the hour, if the show needed him to come in for an extra shift, he was always there for the team.” He highlighted that while Greer’s position on set as a camera operator may not allow their daily audience to see him in front of the camera every day like the anchors, but says he was “essential to the team as those that appear on camera every morning.”