Golden Globes Upping Security Measures in Light of Recent Terror Attacks

In light of the recent domestic attacks on U.S. soil and abroad, the Golden Globes will be getting a security overhaul for the 75th anniversary of the awards show.

The Blast reports that due in part to the horrific attacks that captivated our country, most recently the massacre in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, authorities will be upping security measures to keep everyone safe.

In a statement obtained by the news agency, authorities stated, “due to the unfortunate events going on in the world today” the Beverly Hills PD is deploying additional staff and security measures to “ensure a safe and secure site,” when the awards show kicks off Jan. 7 at the Beverly Hilton.

The department was not specific for security reasons as to what measures they will take, but they will be using “the latest technology and best practices for high profile events.” They will also be closing down multiple roads and entry points around the Beverly Hilton, with access only granted to residents of the neighborhood.

In the past, metal detectors, explosion detection and trained dogs were regularly implemented at major Hollywood events.