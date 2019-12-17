Glitter Bomb Guy Returns With Macaulay Culkin, Baits Porch Pirates in New Video

Mark Rober, the former NASA engineer who became a viral sensation last year for his glitter bomb video, is back with a new model to trick thieves who steal packages left at doorsteps during the holiday season. This year’s video has gone viral as well, with more than 10.2 million views since it was published on Sunday. The new video also features a special guest star, Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin.

In 2018, Rober became a sensation thanks to a video showing porch pirates picking up Amazon packages that actually housed glitter bombs instead of the item they thought they were stealing. This year’s model includes glitter and a reformulated “fart spray” to stink up the pirates’ homes, reports USA Today.

The device is packaged in a box for new headphones from Bose, the video’s sponsor. Once thieves open the box, the iPhones attached to each side of the device film the thieves as they open the box. The triggering mechanism launches the glitter and sprays two bottles of the at spray.

“As far as I’m concerned, relatively harmless, karmic justice has never looked so beautiful,” Rober said in the clip.

In this year’s clip, Rober admitted that Home Alone was his inspiration for the videos. Culkin was a good sport in the clip, even though he was subjected to the fart spray, and could not stop coughing as he walked through the stinky spray.

Last year’s video also became a viral sensation, and is now up to 77.5 million views since it was published. Rober later had to edit the video after he learned two reactions from “thieves” were actually staged by people he knew. He later took to Twitter to apologize and insisted the device itself and other reactions in the original video were real.

“I know my credibility is sort of shot but I encourage you to look at the types of videos I’ve been making for the past 7 years,” Rober wrote at the time. “This is my first ever video with some kind of ‘prank’ and like I mentioned in the video, it’s pretty removed form my comfort zone. I should have done more. Full stop.”

With the rise in online shopping during the holiday season, porch pirates have been out in force. According to a new C+R Research study, 36% of the 2,000 Americans asked reported having a package stolen at least once. Of those who responded, 56 percent said they knew someone who had a package stolen.

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images