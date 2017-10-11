This Girl Getting Adoption News Will Make You Call Your Loved Ones

A video of sixth-grader Tannah Butterfield of South Jordan, Utah, learning that she has been adopted has gone viral, warming the hearts of anyone who has watched it. Butterfield told KUTV that it’s “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

The clip was posted by American Heritage School office administrator Jackie Alexander on Instagram on Oct. 2 and seen in the video above. Alexander is the woman in the video who delivered the good news to Butterfield. When the little girl was told she was being adopted, she hugged the Alexander and wouldn’t let go.

“I had to let people know there’s a lot going on in the world, a lot of sadness but you know what? There’s joy that happens every day,” Alexander told KTVU on Tuesday.

In an interview with ABC News earlier this week, Alexander said she’s known Butterfield for two years and has built a bond with her.

“All that excitement, joy and happiness that you see in Tannah went right through to me,” Alexander said on Monday. “We could not quit embracing. She just held me tight. It was pure joy at its finest.”

The 11-year-old girl was adopted by Jen Fisher of West Jordan, Utah. Fisher and her husband Jeff also adopted Butterfield’s siblings, Teagun and Tallie. The couple, who have been Butterfield’s foster parents for the past two years, also have a biological son and daughter.

“We just loved them so much,” Fisher said. “My husband and I had a lot of infertility problems and we had wanted more.”

Alexander wrote on Instagram that she shared the story because of all the negativity going on in the world.

“To tell a little girl that she gets her family forever takes the cake. I can’t even describe that hug…and thank heavens her mom doesn’t mind that I kissed her a million times, and a million more after the film cuts off,” she wrote. “A moment needed after waking up to another morning of devastating news on t.v….but a sweet reminder today that life can be and still is beautiful in spite of it all.”