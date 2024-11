Girl Gets Revenge on Her Cheating Ex in a Hilarious Way

There are great revenge plots, from slashing an ex’s tires to embarrassing them in public. However, the amazing act of revenge Daniel Jones’ girlfriend came up belongs in the hall of fame of revenge.

Back in August, a Twitter user named Daniel Jones posted a screenshot of a text message he received from a total stranger. It turns out that a girlfriend he once cheated on gives his number out to men she meets who ask her out at bars.

A girl I screwed over once upon a time now gives my number to all the guys she’s not interested in at the bars. Well played. pic.twitter.com/qUA25GEyrx — Daniel Jones (@danieljoness) August 31, 2017



“A girl I screwed over once upon a time now gives my number to all the guys she’s not interested in at the bars. Well played,” Daniel wrote.

Daniel’s tweet went viral, getting over 16,860 retweets and 66,950 likes. He even pinned it to his profile.

Twitter users were impressed with his ex-girlfriend’s revenge plot.

low key genius — Brittanie Smith (@britters__smith) September 1, 2017



I aspire to be this petty in life — Torrence (@TorrenceRogers) September 3, 2017



I love it! idea – file this away for sure ladies. I’m almost disappointed that I’m happily married and can’t use this myself. — mommie dearest (@jromeo255) September 3, 2017



THIS IS SUCH A GOOD IDEA holy shit — Sarah Everett (@goddammitsarah) September 3, 2017



Oh my god @peterplant_ THIS should have been my summer petty revenge — lucifers mom (@courtmurder) September 3, 2017

Then again, some men complained that Daniel just gave more women a great idea.

I truly hate that you’re putting more women up on this… Lol. 😂 — Danny DiNero (@MrDannyDiNero) September 3, 2017



Bro chill out, this is the type of savagery that females don’t need to know they can do to us. — Scottie Mccollam (@BLovedMercenary) August 31, 2017

