Giphy Reveals Best GIFs of 2017

In the year 2017, perhaps nothing expressed one’s feelings better than a GIF, a short clip that can be added to memes and statements or simply stand on its own, a perfect visual description of how we’re feeling at any given moment.

To find those GIFs, many people turn to Giphy, which has helpfully compiled a list of its most popular memes for the year to remind us of some of the Internet’s best work in 2017. This year’s GIFs range from artist-created options to moments in sports and movies, and capture a host of different sentiments across the board.

“This year, we saw a wide array of popular content rise to the top, from original GIF artist work to meme remixes, from music to TV to movies,” Giphy wrote in a Medium blog post. The site added that over 300 million people share over two billion GIFs every day — scroll on to see which were the most popular in 2017.

#1: Love Gnome by Anna Hrachovec, 340 million views

This adorable GIF was created by Brooklyn/now Chicago-based Artist Anna Hrachovec and surged in popularity this year thanks to its adorable ability to show someone you care in just an instant. The GIF was created and shared by Hrachovec last year as her reaction to the election results, and seemed to be just what many people need to spread a little love.

#2 White Guy Blinking, 226 million views

If you’ve spent any time at all on the Internet this year, there’s a solid chance you’ve seen more than one tweet using this meme, perfect for expressing any kind of shocked confusion. Originally from a 2013 live stream, the man in the GIF is Drew Scanlon, who was working as a video producer at the popular gaming website Giant Bomb when he unwittingly created the now-viral image.

#3: DNCE’s Waving Pug, 215 million views

Taken from behind-the-scenes of DNCE’s music video for “Kissing Strangers,” this adorably non-interested pug is the perfect way to say hello.

#4: The Fall Out Boy Llama, 197 million views

Courtesy of Fall Out Boy’s Giphy Reaction Pack, this GIF features the star of the group’s “The Last of the Real Ones” video getting its groove on in a bit of a psychedelic moment.

#7: Golden State Warriors Happy Fan Dance, 165 million views

The most viral Golden State Warriors moment since Dance Cam Mom, these ladies were caught in the stands sharing their support for their team, with their movies going viral during the team’s playoff run earlier this year.

#5: Excited NFL Celebration, 180 million views

Video captured Washington Redskins player Junior Gallett celebrating after a sack against the New York Giants, but taken out of context, the moment can be applied to any situation you’re feeling particularly thrilled about, from snagging the last donut at the office to realizing Christmas is just days away.

#8: “Nope” Rat, 154 million views

Another moment created by Giphy Studios, this animated rat is simple in its sentiment and offers the perfect GIF for a well-dressed “no.”

#9: Bryan Cranston F-Bomb, 138

When you’re feeling like dropping the F-bomb but don’t want to say it out loud, this GIF featuring actor Bryan Cranston in Why Him? is the perfect reaction for pretty much anything upsetting, which the Internet has seen a lot of in 2017.

#10: Wonder Woman Happy Dance, 135 million views

Gal Gadot was captured doing a quick happy dance in full Wonder Woman gear, showcasing the actress’ charming personality and offering an excellent option to respond to anything that makes you smile.

Photo Credit: Mashable.com