10-Year-Old With Rare Disorder Celebrates Philadelphia Eagles Going to Super Bowl

Giovanni Hamilton, a 10-year-old Philadelphia Eagles fan with a rare disorder, will get to see his team play the Super Bowl, and the adorable video of his celebration has gone viral.

Giovanni, who suffers from Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, watched the Eagles trounce the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Sunday. In the video posted by his parents, Giovanni cried as he celebrated. He just knew quarterback Nick Foles, who took over the team after Carson Wentz was injured, would lead them to Super Bowl LII.

“I told you! I believed in Nick,” Giovanni tells his dad. Even though they will have to face the New England Patriots and Tom Brady, Giovanni is sure the Eagles will win.

“Nick vs. Brady! Nick can beat Brady,” Giovanni says in the video.

“It was amazing,” Giovanni told PEOPLE Monday. “They were the underdogs and no one believed in them. I did. For me it was like when I had my hip surgery and people weren’t sure I would walk again. I did though. I showed everyone. Just like my Eagles proved everyone wrong last night. I can’t wait for the Super Bowl.”

Giovanni suffers from a rare genetic disorder that causes abnormalities of the skeletal muscles, abnormal bone development, muscle stiffness and weakness and delays in growth, according to RareDiseases.org.

Giovanni’s frequent updates on Facebook caught the attention of Lindsay Condefer, who runs My Name Is Lentil. She helped get tickets for him to see the Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys on New Year’s Eve. She also got a few players to tell Giovanni the good news. Wentz, Foles, Nate Studfeld and two coaches FaceTimed him on Christmas Eve.

“[He was so] shocked!” Giovanni’s mother, Shannon Algarin, told PEOPLE. “He had no idea why I was handing him my phone for FaceTime! And then when he saw Coach [John] DeFilippo in his Eagles gear he got really excited!”

The video of Giovanni getting the FaceTime call was viewed on Facebook over 37,000 times.

The Eagles beat the Vikings 38-7, meaning that Super Bowl LII will be a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX with the Patriots.

Super Bowl LII is on Sunday, Feb. 4 on NBC.

