‘Ghostbusters II’ Actor Henry Deutschendorf Commits Suicide

Henry “Hank” Deutschendorf, one of the twins who played Baby Oscar in Ghostbusters II, has passed away.

The actor, who was 28-years-old, killed himself at his home in Escondido, CA last week, according to TMZ.

Henry’s twin brother, William, says that the late actor battle schizoaffective disorder, which is a combination of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. William says that his brother “fought for his life every day” and experienced depression, hallucinations, delusions, and mania.

Together Henry and William ran a school for martial arts in the San Diego area. Henry was named after his uncle, John Denver, whose real name was Henry John Deutschendorf Jr. He also made an appearance in the 2017 documentary Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Deutschendorf family at this difficult time.

