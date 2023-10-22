Restaurant Claims Ghost Was Captured on Their Security Camera — You Be the Judge

A restaurant in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been warning guests for years that the building might be haunted, and now it claims that it has proof. The Library Restaurant went viral this weekend for a video that seems to show some kind of apparition on its security camera. Many of the mundane explanations that have debunked other ghost stories don't add up in this case.

The Library Restaurant posted its video on Facebook, showing a small cloud or puff of smoke pass outside of its front entrance. The cloud was not accompanied by any wind and as you can see that no nearby plants are moving or rustling, and there was no one close enough to be smoking or vaping and cause such an illusion. Still, shortly after the puff went by, police showed up to respond to an automatic alarm sounding.

Our building – the Rockingham – is well known for its ghosts and notably the ones in the Library basement. Last night, for the very first time our motion detector alarms INSIDE the building were set off by this camera motion caught on video in the dead of night outside the window. The motion detectors inside cannot see what the camera outside sees! It is not lights from the car – because you can see how others are picked up and there is no horizontal wind blowing. So what can this be! Make of it what you will but this has never happened before! Spooky coincidence for the time of year? Ps our Police rock,showing up to check it all out in double quick time 1:18. Posted by Library Restaurant on Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The person using the restaurant's Facebook page argued back with many of the most common explanations for this video. They wrote: "It is not lights from the car – because you can see how others are picked up and there is no horizontal wind blowing. So what can this be!" The post went on: "Make of it what you will but this has never happened before! Spooky coincidence for the time of year?"

Commenters seemed to be evenly divided over the legitimacy of this sighting. However, even the skeptics had clearly watched closely and given the video a lot of thought. Meanwhile, paranormal enthusiasts were sure they had seen something here, and locals even took the opportunity to share more details on the urban legend.

"I have been to the library many times, and I assure you that there is a female ghost in the bathroom area in the lower level," read one comment.

The Library Restaurant is in The Rockingham Building, which has a history of alleged hauntings and strange encounters. It was build in 1785 but was severely damaged by a fire in 1884, then rebuilt. For some visitors the alleged ghosts are frightening, but for others they are a point of interest.