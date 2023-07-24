Singer Divorces Her Ghost Husband, Undergoes Exorcism

British singer Brocarde's marriage is in the grave, quite literally. The songwriter and performer, who goes only by the name Brocarde, has divorced her husband Edwardo, the ghost of a Victorian soldier, after less than a year of marriage, and the divorce process included an exorcism.

Brocarde announced the split in her new song "Just Another Anthem," which was released in June. The accompanying music video includes footage from the former couple's wedding and divorce, which took place in The Asylum Chapel in London. Speaking of the music video, the singer said it allowed her "to reflect on the highs and lows of mine and Edwardo's relationship." Part of the divorce included an exorcism, which was included in the music video. Brocarde said, per The Sun, it was "harrowing and haunting as I lost control of all my limbs, with every part of my body shaking and sweating. It also gave me a bout of tourettes and a craving for raw lemons."

The supernatural love story between Brocarde and Edwardo began in 2022 when the "devilishly handsome" specter "burst" into her bedroom "one dark and stormy night." The two immediately hit it off, with Edwardo professing his love for her, and not long after, the couple tied the knot in a chapel on Halloween in 2022. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse not long after, with Brocarde, from Oxfordshire, revealing that her new husband got too drunk on their honeymoon in Barry Island, Wales. The singer also said Edwardo became more possessive and would switch between being "warm and intense" and threatening.

"After our initial meeting Edwardo slowly revealed more about himself to me," Brocarde shared, according to Wales Online. "I saw his images as a Victorian solider, he was always in his uniform, even on our wedding day, his face is devilishly handsome, shoulder length unruly hair, he looks lived in, well worn, troubled almost, there's a pain attached to his being."

Brocarde said her husband also had an "unsettling fascination" with Marilyn Monroe, and his crush on the Hollywood icon began on their wedding day after Edwardo saw Monroe's spirit in the chapel. The singer previously revealed that Elvis, King Henry VIII, and others were among the star-studded crowd. After that, Brocarde said her husband would disappear for days before returning smelling of Chanel No.5, Monroe's perfume of choice.

Although Brocarde attempted to set boundaries, she said doing so only angered Edwardo, who began to haunt her with the sound of a screaming baby. Brocarde said Edwardo "used to punish me for wanting something different as I didn't want a conventional family and to have children so soon after our wedding." She described their marriage as "overwhelming and very draining," adding that "being married to a ghost is harder than most people think. Having my exorcism in the same chapel that Edwardo and I got married in really does reflect the pain and ugly side of heartbreak and being in love."