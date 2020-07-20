Ghislaine Maxwell's Alleged Husband Revealed

During Ghislaine Maxwell's bail hearing last week, it was surprisingly revealed that she is married. The identity of her spouse was a mystery, but reports suggest he might be Scott Borgerson, a tech CEO and millionaire from Boston. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges related to Jeffrey Epstein's child sex trafficking ring.

Maxwell had disappeared from public view since Epstein killed himself in prison in August 2019. On July 2, she was arrested at a New Hampshire mansion and faces six charges, including enticing minors to engage in illegal sex acts and perjury. Before her bail hearing on Tuesday in New York, federal prosecutors argued she was a flight risk, citing her wealth and the lengths she went to hide from authorities. Judge Alison J. Nathan agreed with prosecutors and ordered Maxwell to be held until her trial begins on July 12, 2021.

During Tuesday's hearing, prosecutors said they believed Maxwell was secretly married, but she refused to reveal her spouse's identity. "In addition to failing to describe in any way the absence of proposed co-signers of a bond, the defendant also makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse whose identity she declined to provide to Pretrial Services," Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison More said. "There's no information about who will be co-signing this bond or their assets, and no details whatsoever."

According to The Sun, that secret spouse is Borgerson. He reportedly bragged to his parents that he was dating a "high profile woman" after he left his wife and two children in 2014. A source said Borgerson's parents were aware of his relationship with Maxwell, but the source said they were no longer in touch with the Borgerson family and are not sure if they married. Borgerson's father also refused to comment on his son's relationship when interviewed by The Sun. There are also no marriage certificates involving Maxwell in Massachusetts or New Hampshire, The Independent reports.

On Sunday, The Sun reported that Borgerson bought a $2.4 million estate in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, and Maxwell allegedly lived there with him. One friend told The Sun they were "happy together" and "very friendly." The friend said they were "shocked" when they learned about Maxwell's connection to Epstein. According to 2016 documents obtained by the outlet, Borgerson and Maxwell were listed as the estate's owners, although Maxwell used the pseudonym Jennifer Ellmax.

Borgerson is the CEO of CargoMetrics and is an "Arctic expert," according to his profile on the Council on Foreign Relations' website. He "has testified before several congressional committees, [and] contributed to White House strategic policymaking," according to his profile. He met Maxwell in 2014 when they were both speaking at the Arctic Circle Assembly conference in Reykjavik, Iceland, reports The Daily Mail.