Ghislaine Maxwell: How the FBI Found Jeffery Epstein's Alleged Accomplice

✖

Jeffery Epstein's alleged human trafficking accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been in police custody since July, and we now have more details on how the FBI found her. According to The Daily Beast, new court documents reveal that federal agents were able to track Maxwell to the New Hampshire home she was hiding in, by using cellphone data. In a legal affidavit that was recently made public, authorities explained that they did "not know Maxwell’s current location," but believed that they could obtain it if they could be granted a warrant for her GPS data.

The warrant was given in New Hampshire, and allowed the FBI to "use an investigative device or devices capable of broadcasting signals that will be received by" Maxwell’s cellphone "or receiving signals from nearby cellular devices." This included Maxwell’s device. "Such a device may function in some respects like a cellular tower, except that it will not be connected to the cellular network and cannot be used by a cell phone to communicate with others," the affidavit goes on to state. It added that the device would simply be used for location purposes, and would not intercept calls, texts, or other electronic communications from her phone.

Maxwell was arrested on July 2, and is charged with six federal crimes, including sex trafficking, enticement of minors, and perjury. This stems from her times as an associate of Epstein. She has denied the accusations she faces. Currently, Maxwell is being held at at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, New York. She has not been granted bail.

Following Maxwell's arrest, TV host and journalist Christopher Mason — an old friend of the disgraced socialite — told reporters that he believes Maxwell has access to lurid videos of Epstein and others. "Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn't going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance," Mason said. "The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade."

Mason went on to say, "She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers. If Ghislaine goes down, she's going to take the whole damn lot of them with her." He then added, "Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera, he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse. I'll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes, these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots."