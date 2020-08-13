Ghislaine Maxwell Asks for Names of Accusers, Reportedly Requests 'Some' Privacy in Jail

Ghislaine Maxwell has asked for the names of her accusers, in the sex trafficking charges against her, and has reportedly requested to have "some" privacy in jail. According to MSN, the former girlfriend and associate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is upset over the "uniquely onerous conditions" she is faced with while being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Maxwell was arrested in July and has been charged with six federal crimes, including sex trafficking, enticement of minors, and perjury.

After about a month and a half behind bars, Maxwell's lawyers have now issued a request to the judge that they be provided with the names of Maxwell's accusers so that they can, per MSN, "properly investigate the allegations of abuse at residences in New York, Florida, Mexico and the United Kingdom." The outlet explains that the attorneys have argued that Epstein was accused of abusing hundreds of underage girls and women, so having the names of the accusers would assist in helping them with their research on the case. The case prosecutors are expected to respond to the request sometime before, or by, Thursday.

NEW: Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal defense counsel wants to know the identities of the three victims cited in her indictment, and they want her transferred to the general population of pretrial lock-up. They say she's on suicide watch because of Epstein—but she's not suicidal. pic.twitter.com/CLh3FVsfO9 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 10, 2020

Following Maxwell's arrest, TV host and journalist Christopher Mason — an old friend of the disgraced socialite — told reporters that he believes Maxwell has access to lurid videos of Epstein and others. "Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn't going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance," Mason said. "The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade."

Mason went on to say, "She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers. If Ghislaine goes down, she's going to take the whole damn lot of them with her." He then added, "Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera, he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse. I'll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes, these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots."