Ghislaine Maxwell: New Disturbing Photos Come Out

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently behind bars and awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, and now some disturbing new photos of the disgraced socialite have come out. Maxwell was a known associate of Jeffrey Epstein, accused of grooming underage girls for sex with adults. In new photos published by the Daily Mail, Maxwell can be seen partying it up with another Epstein associate: Jean-Luc Brunel. In the snapshots, the pair are seen goofing around together and laughing while spending time on Epstein's private island.

Brunel, a close friend of Epstein and Maxwell, is said to have vanished after Epstein died in August 2019. He is believed to be hiding somewhere in South America. The Daily Mail also reported Brunel is alleged to have once had three 12-year-old girls — triplets — who were flown to Epstein's island as a "birthday present" for the accused pedophile to abuse.

An individual who allegedly witnessed the photos of the pair being taken, told The Sun: "Ghislaine and Jean-Luc were very close friends. On this occasion, she had just returned from the gym and was eating when Jean-Luc suddenly grabbed her." The source added, "I used to call Ghislaine the Wicked Witch of the West. She’s a bad, bad lady."

Maxwell was arrested in July and is currently being held in a special housing department at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City. She is being held without bail, as prosecutors argued that she is potentially a flight risk. She is charged with six federal crimes, which include sex trafficking, enticement of minors, and perjury. She has denied all the allegations against her.

Following Maxwell's arrest, Christopher Mason — a TV host and journalist who has known her since the 1980s — told reporters that he is sure Maxwell has copies of incriminating videos showing Epstein and others. "Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn't going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance," Mason said. "The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade."

Mason continued: "She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers. [...] If Ghislaine goes down, she's going to take the whole damn lot of them with her." He later said that "not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera, [but] he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse. I'll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes, these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots."