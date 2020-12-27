Geraldo Rivera Says Donald Trump Acting Like 'Entitled Frat Boy' Since Losing Election

✖

Fox News pundit Geraldo Rivera is coming down hard on President Donald Trump, saying he has been acting like an "entitled frat boy" since losing a "bitterly contested election." Late Saturday night, Rivera took to Twitter to revoke his support of the outgoing president ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

"For almost 4 years I’ve supported @realDonaldTrump who was assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency," Rivera tweeted. "Nevertheless he prevailed. Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. S— happens. However since he has behaved like an entitled frat boy."

Rivera has come out publicly against Trump supporters in the wake of Biden's victory in November's election, during which he became the first president to hit 80 million votes cast in his favor, as Trump has made repeated, unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud and a rigged election. Last week, Rivera slammed Republicans who have given weight to Trump's claims about the election, despite repeated losses in court.

“Cross the Rubicon?” Are you shitting me? Time to stop playing around with the Constitution. Biden won. Trump lost. Stop acting like spoiled brats. Or worse, the lunatic fringe. Enough. Basta. pic.twitter.com/EwuiYoNkzZ — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 20, 2020

"That is so dishonest," Rivera also told Trump supporter Charlie Kirk during a Fox News about voter fraud earlier this month, as per The Hill. "We have litigated this for six weeks! Twice the Supreme Court of the United States rejected it!"

Despite Trump's repeated losses in court and plans for the upcoming inauguration, he has yet to publicly concede the election to Biden. Saturday, he tweeted it was "time for Republican Senators to step up and fight for the Presidency," calling the proof "irrefutable" of widespread conspiracy to keep him from winning a second term in office. He continued that the courts that have heard his attorneys' cases are "bad," and that the FBI and Department of Justice "didn't do their job," making the U.S. election system look like a "third world country."

"Freedom of the press has been gone for a long time, it is Fake News, and now we have Big Tech (with Section 230) to deal with," he continued in another tweet, the latest in his thread marked by Twitter as "disputed" due to its claims about election fraud. "But when it is all over, and this period of time becomes just another ugly chapter in our Country’s history, WE WILL WIN!!!"