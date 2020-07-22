Geraldo Rivera Calls Trump 'Brave' for Ghislaine Maxwell Comments and the Internet Sounds Off
President Donald Trump may have raised a few eyebrows after wishing alleged Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell well, but he is receiving support from at least one person, who is now facing their own controversy. After the president's comments during his Tuesday evening news conference, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera called the president's remarks "brave" in the face of the "media mob" and "woke politics."
When asked @realDonaldTrump said he wished #GhislaineMaxwellArrested well. With media mob eager to see her lynched it was brave to weigh in. Fact: cases vs her are for crimes allegedly committed more than 25 years ago. She deserved bail & got solitary confinement: woke politics.— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 22, 2020
Maxwell, a former confidant and ex-girlfriend of Epstein, was arrested on July 2 by the FBI in New Hampshire and is charged with enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury. She has denied any wrongdoing and has been denied bail. It is believed that Maxwell knows information that could bring down a number of powerful people.
Given the controversy surrounding Maxwell, it came as no surprise that the president’s remarks that he wishes "her well" had sparked controversy. It also came as little surprise that Rivera’s Wednesday morning tweet was met with just as much pushback. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to Rivera’s tweet.
See folks, this is what happens when you get canceled as many times as Geraldo did:
You say as many asinine things as you want, like defending a child sex trafficker because it happened so long ago so she should be free.
You forget what decency is, like this fucking asshole.— BrooklynDad_Defiant Rep John Lewis! (@mmpadellan) July 22, 2020
If Hillary Clinton wished Ghislaine Maxwell well, Republicans like Geraldo Rivera would have called for the lynch mob. Trump does it, and they call him "brave!"
The GOP is suddenly the party of Pedophilia.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 22, 2020
I think you are confused about the difference between bravery and abhorrently disgusting.— Shannon Resists 🌊 (@richones1) July 22, 2020
A person who was a sexual predator 25 years ago is still a sexual predator today, Geraldo.
Regardless, Trump didn't have to wish her well and apparently only did so because he hung out with her a few times in Palm Beach… which is psychotic.— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) July 22, 2020
Oh so if you rape kids 25 years ago, everything is forgiven and fine now?? Gotcha.— Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) July 22, 2020
What a horrific and telling tweet— Thank You Essential Employees #blacklivesmatter (@magillsgiggles) July 22, 2020
Defending someone who is currently being charged for helping bring together a child sex trafficking ring is quite the hill for Geraldo Rivera to die on. https://t.co/wbDYX2e5i9— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) July 22, 2020
Are you seriously defending a women who has been involved in the sex trafficking of children? What the fuck is wrong with you?
And you think she magically stopped doing these things in the last 25 years?!?
She got something on you too? 🤔— lisastark35 (@lisastark351) July 22, 2020
Brave for him to wish her well? Seriously? He was asked about her and that was his response, which is disturbing, not brave. That these crimes were committed 25 years ago doesn’t make them less serious.— Ellen Cotler (@EllenCotler) July 22, 2020
You’re really trying to defend the President of the United States wishing the head of a child rape ring “well”. Just want to make sure we are all clear on that fact.— James 🏳️🌈 (@NHDem4Ever) July 22, 2020
Really??!!!! "Media mob"?!! What she did was CRIMINAL, IMMORAL and DESPICABLE, no matter how many years ago. She ruined lives while she enjoyed the wealth. What the hell is wrong with you?!— Robert B. (@Liebefacts) July 22, 2020
The media and sane Americans don’t want her lynched, we want her alive and well to testify. trump wants her silent. She trafficked underaged girls, she does not deserve bail. She does deserve safety and freedom from threats disguised as well wishes. Wake up.— MtnGrl 🏡 (@MtnGrl4) July 22, 2020
It doesn’t matter whether the crimes were 25 years ago or 25 minutes ago, these were CHILDREN, Geraldo. pic.twitter.com/SwN8RAnwH5— 🐾Karmastrophic, Kpop Agent🐾 (@Karmastrophic_) July 22, 2020
A new low, even for you.
In the history of American sellouts, you're right up at the top of the list.— Bob Smith (@RCSmithNYC) July 22, 2020