Geraldo Rivera Calls Trump 'Brave' for Ghislaine Maxwell Comments and the Internet Sounds Off

President Donald Trump may have raised a few eyebrows after wishing alleged Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell well, but he is receiving support from at least one person, who is now facing their own controversy. After the president's comments during his Tuesday evening news conference, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera called the president's remarks "brave" in the face of the "media mob" and "woke politics."

When asked @realDonaldTrump said he wished #GhislaineMaxwellArrested well. With media mob eager to see her lynched it was brave to weigh in. Fact: cases vs her are for crimes allegedly committed more than 25 years ago. She deserved bail & got solitary confinement: woke politics. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 22, 2020

Maxwell, a former confidant and ex-girlfriend of Epstein, was arrested on July 2 by the FBI in New Hampshire and is charged with enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury. She has denied any wrongdoing and has been denied bail. It is believed that Maxwell knows information that could bring down a number of powerful people.

Given the controversy surrounding Maxwell, it came as no surprise that the president’s remarks that he wishes "her well" had sparked controversy. It also came as little surprise that Rivera’s Wednesday morning tweet was met with just as much pushback. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to Rivera’s tweet.