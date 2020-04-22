Georgia Teen's Overtly Racist TikTok Video Gets Her Expelled From High School, College Offer Rescinded

Two high school students in Georgia have been expelled, and one has had their college offer rescinded, after they shared a racist video on social media. Shared to the TikTok platform, and later shared on Twitter, the video shows two students, whose identities have not been publicly confirmed but whom social media users report to be Stephanie Freeman and her unidentified boyfriend, using racial slurs and derogatory remarks as they use "ingredients" to make people of color, whom they call the n-word.

Set up in the style of a cooking show, the clip shows the students entering a bathroom, proclaiming, "today we're making" before showing a piece of paper lying in the sync with the n-word written on it. They then go on to pour the "ingredients," which are really racial slurs, into the sink, including things such as "don't have a dad" and "go to jail."

Okay I know this probably isn’t going to get a lot of views but I just thought I’d show everyone how racist the kids at my school are. The girl’s name is Stephanie Freeman and she’s a senior at Carrollton High School. pic.twitter.com/jjsLtToSLH — Camden (@camden52801) April 17, 2020

The video immediately sparked backlash on social media. Speaking to CBS46, Juan Nievs, who attends Carrollton High School, the same school the two students attended, said that it made him "angry" and that he "thought why somebody would make a video like this just for like entertainment purposes." The video also quickly reached Carrolton High School Principal David Brooks, who immediately launched an investigation.

Both students were later expelled, Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus said in a statement, in which he said he "was deeply disturbed by the overt racist tone of the TikTok video." According to Fox 19, Albertus added that the students' "behavior was unacceptable and is not representative of the district’s respect for all people" and that "the racist behavior observed in the video easily violates this standard."

It has also been reported that the teenage girl in video has had her college offer rescinded in response to the 5-second video. According to Distractify and several social media users, the girl shared the news on Instagram, writing, "I'm sorry ... you guys ruined my f—ing life.. I am no longer going to my dream college and my boyfriend and I now have no future." She added on her Story, "'Black' people ruined my life. They can't function in a society so they took my future. They're mad me and my boyfriend proved a point. All they know how to do is act ghetto and racist and low class. WHITE POWER. I DO NOT CARE ANYMORE."

The video has since been removed from TikTok’s platform, with the social media company stating, "we are committed to promoting a safe and positive app environment for our community...we do not permit hate speech. The behavior in question is a violation of our guidelines, and we remove any such reported content."