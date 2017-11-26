George H.W. Bush Becomes Longest Living President in US History

Former President George H.W. Bush just set an impressive record.

U.S. Presidents by longevity, as of today:

— @GeorgeHWBush: 93 years, 166 days

— Gerald Ford: 93 years, 165 days

— Ronald Reagan: 93 years, 120 days

— Jimmy Carter: 93 years, 55 days

— John Adams: 90 years, 247 days

— Herbert Hoover: 90 years, 71 days — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) November 25, 2017

The 41st president just became the longest living president in U.S. history at 93 years and 167 days old, as of Nov. 26. Bush surpassed his predecessor, Gerald Ford, to assume the title. Ford died in December of 2006, when he was 93 years and 165 days old.

The record was first reported on Twitter by Gabe Fleisher, a high school student, who also noted that Jimmy Carter, who is 93 years and 55 days old, could also surpass Ford on the list.

Bush has battled his share of health problems recently. He was hospitalized earlier this year for pneumonia and bronchitis.

The elder Bush has also come under fire as he faces a slew of sexual harassment allegations. Over the last month, eight women have come forward, alleging that he groped them at different events since the 1992 presidential campaign.

The president’s spokesman, Jim McGrath, initially reacted to the first allegations by saying that Bush is in a wheelchair and makes a “joke” to put people at ease, as his arm can’t reach higher than the lower waist of those he is posing for photographs with.

The spokesman didn’t react to two of the allegations that came before Bush’s time in a wheelchair. He did respond to a third allegation, saying that the former president “simply does not have it in his heart to knowingly cause anyone harm or distress, and he again apologizes to anyone he may have offended during a photo op.”