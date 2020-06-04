All Officers Involved in George Floyd's Death Now in Custody, Mugshots Released

✖

All four officers who were involved in the arrest and subsequent death of George Floyd are now in custody. The arrests come after six nights of protests cities across the U.S. and world-at-large, all calling for the arrest of the four men, who had already been fired from the Minneapolis police force. In the days that followed, some of the protests erupted into riots, leading to numerous clashes with the police.

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng were arrested on Wednesday. According to CBS News, they're now facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. They join Derek Chauvin, who was arrested on Friday on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. However, those charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder. Hip hop app My Mixtapez tweeted out the four former officers' mugshots.

Floyd was arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill on May 25 at a convenience store in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The four now-incarcerated officers were filmed holding the 46-year-old to the pavement, with Chauvin pressing his knee against the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes — three of which Floyd was unresponsive. Lane and Kueng helped hold Floyd down as Thao stood nearby watching. The officers were fired the following day, though as the video continued to go viral, protests erupted calling for their arrests.

The protests, which have also been used as a means to amplify the issue of police brutality against minorities, have led to roughly 10,000 arrests worldwide. On Monday, following four days of demonstrations and widespread property damage, President Donald Trump announced he'd be bringing in the military, and that he was toying with the idea of enacting the Insurrection Act of 1807.

"I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers, that we dominate the streets, mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled," Trump said, following complaints of governors being "weak" in their responses. He also claimed that he'd "take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents," which included military deployment.