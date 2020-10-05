Gay Men Take Over Proud Boys Hashtag on Twitter

Following Donald Trump's call for the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by," the far-right group's hashtag has been taken over by gay men on Twitter. The controversial group has been around for a few years, and started making headlines again in September when Trump mentioned them by name during the first 2020 Presidential debate, with Joe Biden. The group expressed excitement over this on social media, and quickly began sharing posts with "#ProudBoys," attached.

Now, male-presenting gay couples have commandeered the hashtag, and are sharing photos of themselves tagged with it. "Seeing the hashtag was so uplifting," said Matt Dechaine, one of the men who shared photos of himself and his husband with the "proud boys" hashtag. "It feels like the movement for positive change for all is gathering momentum all the time and I'm glad to be a small part of it," he added, per CNN. "By coming together rooted in respect and love for each other, the world can be so much better!" Scroll down to see some of the posts!