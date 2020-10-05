Gay Men Take Over Proud Boys Hashtag on Twitter
Following Donald Trump's call for the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by," the far-right group's hashtag has been taken over by gay men on Twitter. The controversial group has been around for a few years, and started making headlines again in September when Trump mentioned them by name during the first 2020 Presidential debate, with Joe Biden. The group expressed excitement over this on social media, and quickly began sharing posts with "#ProudBoys," attached.
Now, male-presenting gay couples have commandeered the hashtag, and are sharing photos of themselves tagged with it. "Seeing the hashtag was so uplifting," said Matt Dechaine, one of the men who shared photos of himself and his husband with the "proud boys" hashtag. "It feels like the movement for positive change for all is gathering momentum all the time and I'm glad to be a small part of it," he added, per CNN. "By coming together rooted in respect and love for each other, the world can be so much better!" Scroll down to see some of the posts!
Excited for our wedding! 6 years of growth and love. Wouldn’t have it any other way. #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/O4SOPXPSoD— Christopher Ubiadas (@TheRealUbiadas) October 5, 2020
#ProudBoys watching our son graduate. pic.twitter.com/ywiYhnTlyz— Steve Hall (@minnhall) October 5, 2020
Me and my husband on our wedding day being #ProudBoys. pic.twitter.com/NOEbyDZdd5— Nick Malkin (@NickTMAZ) October 5, 2020
My boyfriend and I are #ProudBoys. Your an amazing guy. Thanks for the love and the laughs!!!! pic.twitter.com/VYQcneBBCe— Jeremy Schaeffer (@Schaefferjer) October 5, 2020
My husband Rob and I are two #ProudBoys. Here we are with our five wonderful children. 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/fti6gj4Roo— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 5, 2020
I’m proud of the #ProudBoys in my extended family. Ray and Joe were together 55 years. They were married August 1st 2013, the day same sex marriages became legal in Minnesota. They met in 1960. They were together 53 years before they were allowed legally to marry. pic.twitter.com/cqQykDjdED— Andrea 🐾🐶🐕🐱 (@ILiveOnAvenue5) October 5, 2020
#ProudBoys Pic is 1997 Ptown. Couple since 1997. WHITE SUPREMACISTS- F U! pic.twitter.com/8wV6AqMSdt— James Hahn (@JamesHa27719125) October 5, 2020
#ProudBoys ProudGirls love our proud gay brothers pic.twitter.com/JL2Oj7pjUu— Debbie Starry (@ncstarry) October 5, 2020
#ProudBoys 28 years, and very Proud pic.twitter.com/aq1r1bihzr— Jake Neely (@JakeNeely1) October 5, 2020
This is fun! #Proudboys standing by! pic.twitter.com/p3JwlZmxFU— Mario A Quiroz (@Maqswild) October 5, 2020
Pretty much the best day I've ever had at work...#ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/p5VOFSjMMp— Stephen Quinn (@CBCStephenQuinn) October 5, 2020
#ProudBoys We make one hell of a family! pic.twitter.com/LEuuubbfpF— garth lescaudron (@LescaudronGarth) October 5, 2020
#proudboys My husband and me on vacation this year. Git cha some a that! pic.twitter.com/gDr2XcYMfM— JCMaps (@jc_maps) October 5, 2020
Good morning Gorgeous!#ProudBoys 🌈 pic.twitter.com/TzVre2z5XX— Allana Harkin (@AllanaHarkin) October 5, 2020