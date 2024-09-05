Johnny Depp Shows off Major Transformation Following Backlash Over 'Rotting' Teeth

Johnny Depp has seemingly undergone a significant dental makeover, as evidenced by a recent video that has gone viral. The transformation comes in the wake of widespread criticism over the actor's dental health, which became a hot topic of discussion during his appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

In a recently captured video from the Bahamas, the 61-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star was seen mingling with patrons and staff at a beachside establishment in Exuma. The footage, which Page Six confirmed is current, showcases Depp in high spirits, interacting with fans and even stepping behind the bar to assist in drink preparation.

What caught the attention of many viewers, however, was Depp's noticeably brighter and more aligned smile. The actor's grins, captured multiple times in the video, sparked a flurry of comments from observant fans. One commenter remarked, "Am I right too [sic] see that his teeth are looking brighter than ever before???" while another noted, "Is it [me] or does [sic] his teeth look more straight?" A third commenter was convinced, stating, "Def got his teeth done! Looks so good."

This apparent dental transformation contrasts the actor's appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where his dental condition became a subject of intense scrutiny. At that time, images of Depp on the red carpet spread quickly, with many focusing on his discolored and misaligned teeth. The public reaction was severe, with one X (formerly Twitter) user claiming, "Johnny Depp's teeth are literally ROTTING," and another stating, "johnny depp just looks like someone grabbed his teeth and painted them black."

Depp has previously been candid about his dental hygiene, or lack thereof. In a 1995 interview with Premiere magazine, when he was 31, Depp admitted, "I've got loads of cavities. I had a root canal done eight years ago that's unfinished. It's like a rotten little stub." At the time, the actor expressed pride in his imperfect smile, comparing it to intentional imperfections in Native American beadwork.

Depp even went so far as to criticize those with perfect teeth, stating, "When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall. I'd rather swallow a tick than have that!" He added, "It's like when the Indians would make something beaded, they would always put imperfections on it. I'm proud of these." This tooth-and-nail defense of his imperfect smile makes his apparent recent dental work all the more intriguing.

The actor's new look has been met with overwhelming positivity from fans. Comments on the recent video include, "He looks so happy! And healthy and LOOK he got his teeth fixed!!!!" and "The pirate teeth are gone. Pearly whites look beautiful." The consensus among viewers seems to be that Depp "looks amazing, happy and healthy."

Beyond his dental makeover, Depp has been making headlines for various reasons. In July, he paid tribute to his late Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Tamayo Perry, who tragically lost his life in a shark attack in Hawaii. In his tribute, Depp wrote, "Even though it was some years ago now, I remember Tamayo well. A lovely man, with a huge heart and zest for life… Emilia, I send you all my love and strength. You are in my thoughts. With love, Johnny."

Looking ahead, Depp is set to portray Satan in Terry Gilliam's upcoming film The Carnival at the End of Days, alongside Jeff Bridges as God, and co-starring Adam Driver and Jason Momoa. This role follows his recent appearance in the French historical drama Jeanne Du Barry, where he played King Louis XV, though the film's director Maïwenn later described working with Depp as "difficult" and said that the crew was "afraid of him."