Lockdown Lifted at Michigan High School Where Bullet Was Found

A lockdown at Garden City High School near Detroit was lifted Wednesday after the school initially set forth the precaution after finding a bullet on campus. No weapons were found during a search by police.

Police are investigating the discovery of the single bullet found in a stairway Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police tweeted that the agency is assisting the investigation with two canine units.

FYI: Two MSP Canine units are heading to Garden City High School to assist with an ammunition search of the area. Garden City Police is the lead agency on this situation. pic.twitter.com/CaRRMFDsZZ — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 21, 2018

A student at the school said that an announcement was made over the loudspeaker that the school was “going into emergency lockdown,” the Detroit Free Press reports.

The lockdown reportedly started at 8:05 a.m. after the bullet in the stairwell was shown on Snapchat.

An announcement was posted on the school’s website saying the lockdown had been lifted.

“A search has been completed by bomb dogs from throughout the state of Michigan at Garden City High School. No threat of any kind was detected. Thank you for your patience with this matter,” it read.

The message also revealed that classes would be going forth with a slight modification. The school asked parents to “please respect the wishes of the school district by keeping your students in school unless it is for a previously made appointment. No early dismissals will be allowed without parents present.”

This is not the first time a bullet has been found in the school, according to the student, who took to social media to tweet about the lockdown.

In a private message, she explained that earlier this year, a bullet was found in the cafeteria.

During the lockdown, Principal Sharon Kollar posted a letter to the school’s website announcing the situation, though Kollar did not mention the bullet.

“The high school is in a lockdown situation,” Kollar wrote. “Police are in the building. No students will be allowed to enter or exit until the lockdown is over. Please do not come up to pick your child up, as they will not be allowed to leave.”

The news of lockdown comes exactly a week after 17 people were killed in a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.