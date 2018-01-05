Check out the ‘Game of Thrones’ Birthday Cake for Chicago Cubs Star Kris Bryant

Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant turned 26 on Thursday, and his wife Jessica got him an awesome Game of Thrones birthday cake that looks too cool to eat.

Bryant posted a video of the cake rotating, with the Game of Thrones theme playing in the background. The cake has the Iron Throne on top, with “26 is coming” written on the side. At the bottom, it reads “King Kris.”

“My wife gave me a new nickname and I won’t argue with it! Thank you all for the birthday wishes,” Bryant wrote.

Bryant and Jessica will celebrate their one-year anniversary on Sunday. The two married on Jan. 7, 2017, with fellow Cubs star Anthony Rizzo serving as a groomsman. The couple got engaged in December 2016, and they have known each other since they were 16. They both grew up in Las Vegas.

Bryant won the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2015, and the NL MVP and Hank Aaron awards in 2016. The Cubs also won the World Series in 2016, their first in 2018 years.

Bryant is a big Game of Thrones fans. NBCSports pointed out that he’s a GOT binge-watcher.

Of course, Bryant isn’t the only celebrity to get a lavish birthday cake in recent months. On Dec. 3, Chrissy Teigen got an elaborate Nintendo Switch-shaped birthday cake. Jay-Z got Beyonce a cake inspired by her Grammys outfit that reportedly cost $3,5000 in September.

As for Game of Thrones, the show’s final season will air in 2019.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kris Bryant