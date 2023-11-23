A New Butter Recall Was Just Issued This Week

A butter recall is bad news year-round, but it is especially worrying as the holidays near. While Thanksgiving feasts are a big deal over in the U.S., holidays like Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's Eve are getting close worldwide. Before international eater spread some butter on a roll this season, please make sure that you aren't using the latest recalled butter product.

According to Food Standards Australia & New Zealand — which is similar to the FDA in the U.S. —, the company B.-d. Farm Paris Creek is recalling one of its products, Bio-dynamic fresh butter unsalted. The affected packages — branded under the Paris Creek Farms Organic Dairy label — were sold in 200-gram quantities and feature a "Best Before" date of Jan. 13, 2024 (stylized on packaging as 13JAN24). Per the government notice, this batch of butter was contaminated with microbial (Yersinia enterocolitica).

(Photo: Food Standards Australia & New Zealand)

Food Standards did not give specifics on how exactly this dangerous contamination occurred in the recall notice. However, they did issue a stern warning about eating the recalled batch of B.-d. Farm Paris Creek's Bio-dynamic fresh butter.

"Consumers should not eat this product," the agency stated "Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund."

The following chains sold the butter: Foodies (New South Wales), Harris Farms (New South Wales), Foodland (South Australia) and IGA Supermarkets (South Australia, Northern Territory, Victoria and Western Australia). Independent food retailers also sold the recalled Farm Paris Creek product.

Consumers who need more information about this recall are instructed to contact B.-d. Farm Paris Creek at 08 8388 3339. There is also an online contact form on the company's official website. You can read the recall notice on at this link, or read the official recall flyer here.