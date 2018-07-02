60 Places to Get Free Food Via Email Signup or App

With the summer here, it’s no secret that all of us really love a chance at some free food. Especially when it requires very little effort to snag.

Having to go through a whole bunch of rigmarole in order to score a burger or a slice of pizza can sometimes make it feel like less of a reward.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Restaurant promotions that end up being a big to-do with long lines can also make you feel like the free food prize isn’t really worth having to wait for a long time.

Thankful, there are many eateries that offer patrons a chance at some no-cost grub just for downloading an app or signing up for an email club.

Below, you’ll find a list of 60 restaurants that offer free food and details on how to get it, as originally shared by Clark Deals.

​

Acapulco: Get a free appetizer with the purchase of two entrées with email sign up.

Applebee’s: Enjoy a free treat on your birthday when you sign up for this restaurant’s eClub.

Andy’s Frozen Custard: Sign up and register your rewards card for a free cone.

Arby’s: Get a free roast beef classic with the purchase of any drink.

Au Bon Pain: Get a free travel mug and discounted coffee when you join the eClub.

Auntie Anne’s: Enjoy a free pretzel after your first purchase.

​

Baja Fresh: Join Club Baja for a free taco with any purchase.

Baskin Robbins: Download and register via the Baskin Robins app for a free scoop of ice cream!

Backyard Burgers: Sign up for a free Backyard Classic burger.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Register on this restaurant’s mobile app and receive a free mini Pizookie® or handcrafted soda.

Black Angus: Sign up for a free dessert plus a free steak dinner on your birthday.

Blimpie: Get a free regular sub with drink purchase when you join the Blimpe eClub.

​

Bojangles’: Get a free half gallon of iced tea with any purchase plus a free Bo-Berry Biscuit on your birthday.

Bucca di Beppo: Join this restaurants eClub and receive a free pasta!

California Pizza Kitchen: Enjoy a free small plate when you sign up for CPK Dough rewards. Plus, get a free dessert on your birthday.

Captain D’s: Enjoy a free dessert every week for a month with email sign up!

Champps Kitchen + Bar: Get a free Champps cheeseburger when you sign up for the MVP League.

Caribou Coffee: Sign up for Caribou Perks and receive a free medium beverage.

​

Carvel: Sign up for a buy one, get one free sundae coupon valid at participating locations.

Checkers: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase with email sign up.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Sign up for free chips and homemade queso.

Chevys Fresh Mex: Join Chevys’ E-Club and receive a free appetizer with any two adult entrées.

Chilli’s: Get a free dessert on your birthday with a My Chili’s Rewards account.

Cinnabon: Join Club Cinnabon and receive a coupon for a free Minibon roll at participating locations.

​

Corner Bakery: Sign up for this eClub and receive a free bakery treat.

Culvers: Get a free scoop of custard plus buy one, get one free value basket.

Dairy Queen: Join the Blizzard Fanclub for a buy one, get one free Blizzard coupon.

Don Pablo’s: Join the Habaneros Club and receive a free order of nachos.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Sign up for DD Rewards and receive a free beverage at signup and on your birthday.

Earl of Sandwich: New account members will receive $5 off their first order after signing up for this restaurant’s Royalty Club. Plenty of items on the menu are under $5!

​

Einstein Bros Bagels: Get a free bagel and shmear with purchase plus a free egg sandwich with purchase on your birthday.

Firehouse Subs: Sign up for this restaurants email list, and you’ll get a free large drink with the purchase of any sub.

Hardee’s: Get a free small fry and beverage with email signup and purchase of any 1/3 Thickburger.

IHOP: Join the Pancake Revolution for a free full stack of Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity pancakes and a free birthday meal.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Snag a free appetizer when you sign up for Joe’s Catch.

Johnny Rockets: Get a free burger just for signing up for this restaurant’s newsletter!

​

Longhorn Steakhouse: Sign up for this restaurant’s newsletter and receive a free appetizer with the purchase of one adult entrée.

Marble Slab Creamery: Get free ice cream just by downloading the app

McDonald’s: Get a free sandwich when you download the app and use mobile pay on any order of $1 or more.

Mimi’s Cafe: Get a free 2-pack of croissants or muffins with email signup.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Get a free order of nachos with any regular drink purchase plus get a free burrito on your birthday!

O’Charley’s: Get a free appetizer when you sign up for this restaurant’s O’Club.

​

Olive Garden: Join the Olive Garden eClub for a free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two adult entrées.

On The Border: Join Club Cantina for free queso or sopapillas on your first visit.

Pizza Inn: Get a free medium chocolate chip Pizzert or 5 pepperoni twists with email signup.

Quiznos: Download the Quiznos Loyalty app and receive a free 4″ sub with any purchase.

Red Lobster: Sign up for a free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two adult entrées.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Sign up for the Beach Club and receive a free taco!

​

Ruby Tuesday: Get a free appetizer worth up to $10 with the purchase of one adult entrée plus get a free burger or salad bar on your birthday.

Schlotzsky’s Deli: Get a free small Original just by downloading this restaurants app.

Sizzler: Join the Real Deal eClub and receive a free entrée.

Taco Cabana: Enjoy a free fajita taco when you sign up for TC rewards.

Texas Roadhouse: Get a free appetizer when you sign up for this restaurant’s email list.

TGI Friday’s: Sign up for your choice of a free appetizer or dessert on your next visit.

​

Tilted Kilt: Join the Kilt Clan and receive a free pub pretzel plus a free burger on your birthday.

Village Inn: Get a free slice of pie with any adult entrée purchase.

Wild Wing Cafe: Sign up and get a free appetizer.

Wingstop: Join The Club for a free order of fries on the house.

Yogurtland: Get a free 3-oz frozen yogurt when you register for a Real Rewards account.

Zaxby’s: Join the Zax email club and receive a free sandwich meal.