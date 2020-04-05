Fox News Segment With Coronavirus Doctor Doesn’t Go as Planned, and the Internet Loved It

Fox News recently did a segment with coronavirus doctor Rishi Desai, but the interview didn’t go as planned, even though the internet loved it. Desai joined Fox News host Martha MacCallum via webcam, to comment on some of the developments regarding the way the U.S. has handled the viral pandemic.

As MacCallum referenced the president, Donald Trump’s claim that millions of COVID-19 tests were available, Desai nodded his head in disagreement, stating “Yeah, they’re working on it.” He later interjected, “They should’ve been working on it for months.” He then pointed to the fact that the World Health Organization first issued a warning about coronavirus on Dec. 31, 2019.

“We knew coronavirus was coming, we knew that it was a respiratory disease, we knew it was person-to-person,” he said. Desai also praised the way other countries have handled the outbreak: “Look at what South Korea did, and what we did. Their population is one-sixth of ours. Look at the cases they have. Look at the mortality they have. It’s a trifle compared to what we’re dealing with right now because we’ve had a very weak response and they had a really strong response.”

Desai’s appearance shook up Twitter, and many users have since been commenting on it. Scroll down to check out some reactions.

​

Somebody decided to invite Dr. Rishi Desai onto Fox.



I don’t think they’ll be asking him back.



pic.twitter.com/7BGXo5Le9r — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 2, 2020

Hello @JoshuaPotash. Thanks for taking the time to share my interview with @marthamaccallum on Fox. Like everyone, I’m worried. I’m also confident that we can get through the next few months if we stand together as a country. Thanks again. — Rishi Desai MD, MPH (@RishiDesaiMD) April 2, 2020

Great response from the doctor but you could tell from her silence that she wanted him off. She wasn’t going to ask any more follow up questions. Apply to see even a small truth puncture the State TV bubble. — Ron (@ronpearson56) April 2, 2020

​

That stunned silence when he finished talking is classic. — Warren Lauzon (@windsun33) April 2, 2020

Oh he ain’t coming back for sure and the whole place was burning down with all its shameless lies at @FoxNews the home of lies. Massive lawsuits are on the way to shut down and crater that utter pit of falsehoods that’s LITERALLY killing people even today. Thank you Dr. Desai! — Lisa Kristinardottir (@lisaiceland) April 2, 2020

🤣🤣. She couldn’t get him off there fast enough. They don’t like the truth over at fox propaganda network — Michelle (@catvetmichelle) April 2, 2020

​

How to ensure you don’t get follow-up questions on Fox, apparently. pic.twitter.com/nOUqw4ZVhO — Ben Smith (@benyt) April 2, 2020

The beginning of the clip with him just shaking his head thru her entire statement gives me life. Immediately rejected the BS, lol. — Sir Kal has an awesome new logo (@GeekSource_) April 2, 2020

Narrator: “They didn’t have him come back.” — Froed Brassiere (@FroedB) April 2, 2020

​

That silence was so uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/vYGf9Ed9kn — awwHALEnaww (@awwHALEnaww) April 2, 2020

That awkward silence when someone who isn’t used to being told the truth gets brutally smacked with the truth. — Jonathan Flowers (@realJFlowers) April 2, 2020

Was she just stunned to learn something, or stunned that the doctor wasn’t following the party line? — Uncle Sam (@PolitiTwitch) April 2, 2020

​

So Dr. Desai won’t be invited back onto Fox News but God damn it was worth it.pic.twitter.com/tUN5ZkqGK7 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 2, 2020

Telling it the way it is – thank you, Dr. Desai! Her reaction, priceless … when you just can’t argue, spin, or bs the truth! — Kate McInerny (@19katekat52) April 2, 2020

Damn. You could see the disappointment in her face. How loudly do you think the control room was screaming in her ear during that interview?!?!? — DiLatina (@PDX_DianeS) April 2, 2020

​

Fox News: Millions of tests available.



Fox News: I hope you’ll come back.



Answer: 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/UKkzUXCbOz — kg (@kevingoonie1) April 2, 2020

Seeing her rendered mute made my night. — I, Klaudia (@fitserbmomma) April 2, 2020

So true! Happens virtually every time Fox slips up and puts a non-Trumper on. — Ronald Fel Jones (@ronaldfeljones) April 2, 2020

​

#FoxNews staff ensuring that Dr. Desai won’t be back to factually refute Dear Leader #Trump again on his Coronavirus claims… pic.twitter.com/OiG1we8gSB — Darryl Clayton (@DarrylDclayton) April 2, 2020

She was speechless! They lie so much to their viewers. Which may explain Trump being in denial until now. He is a Fox News viewer who has pillow talks with Hannity on a nightly basis. Just saying…lol. In fact it explains the dumb down of his administration and GOP all together! — artist Keely V (@KeelyMVanDuzee) April 2, 2020