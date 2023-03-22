Fox News Producer Sues Network

A senior producer on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight sued the network on Monday, claiming that Fox is trying to make her a scapegoat in a larger lawsuit. According to a report by The Washington Post, Dominion Voting Systems is suing Fox News for lying during its live broadcast after the 2020 presidential election. Producer Abby Grossberg is a key witness in that lawsuit, and she now claims that Fox is setting up her and other female colleagues to take all the blame.

Grossberg was working as a producer for Fox News star Maria Bartiromo in November of 2020 when all these lawsuits spawned. Dominion took issue with Bartiromo's coverage, noting that she was very accommodating to multiple on-air guests who spread conspiracy theories about the election. Grossberg was responsible for booking guests like that on Bartiromo's show, but she denies booking them just for their election conspiracy theories. After her deposition with Dominion's attorneys, Grossberg filed a lawsuit against Fox News in a federal court in Manhattan.

Grossberg claims that Fox's lawyers did not prepare her for her deposition properly, and may even have prepared her to take the fall. The lawsuit reads: "Ms. Grossberg left the deposition preparation sessions without knowing that by giving such false/misleading and evasive answers like the ones Fox's legal team reacted to positively to during the prep sessions, she not only opened herself up to civil and criminal liability for perjury, but was subtly shifting all responsibility for the alleged defamation against Dominion onto her shoulders, and by implication, those of her trusted female colleague, Ms. Bartiromo, rather than the mostly male higher ups at Fox News who endorsed the repeated coverage of the lies against the Dominion."

Fox issued a statement on Grossberg's lawsuit on Monday, saying: "FOX News Media engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Ms. Grossberg, which were made following a critical performance review. Her allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless and we will vigorously defend Fox against all of her claims."

Fox News had previously filed a lawsuit against Grossberg, trying to prevent her from revealing any information about its legal battle against Dominion publicly. That lawsuit was dropped the next day. Grossberg is reportedly now on administrative leave from the network. The case between Dominion and Fox is ongoing.