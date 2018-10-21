Fox News Contributor Kevin Jackson Fired After Making Disparaging Comments About Kavanaugh Accusers

Fox News fired contributor Kevin Jackson Thursday after he tweeted derogatory comments about the three women who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault and misconduct.

“Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor. His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of Fox News,” a Fox News spokesperson told Variety.

During Dr. Christine Basley Ford‘s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning, Jackson tweeted, “Wow, #ChristineFord looks rode hard and put up wet, as we say in the country. Just peeked into this FARCE.”

This prompted a response from a woman who said she was a victim of sexual assault herself.

“Come on! Kevin that’s just out of line and extremely rude. I (a survivor myself) am have a VERY difficult time believing her statements. But, to lower yourself to berating her appearance using such a foul antiquated euphemism is exactly what we don’t need,” the woman wrote.

“I disagree. Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women,” Jackson wrote. “Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I’m not succumbing. TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more.”

After a Twitter user criticized him, Jackson stood by his words. “That’s my attitude towards LIARS OF ANY GENDER,” he wrote.

Although these tweets still exist on his page, Jackson did delete one tweet directed at Blasey Ford.

“#ChristineBlaseyFord academic problems came from her PROMISCUITY! Dang girl, stop opening your legs and OPEN A BOOK,” Jackson wrote in the now-deleted message.

Jackson is a radio host on KJRadio and wrote the best-selling book Race Pimping: The Multi-Trillion Dollar Business of Liberalism. His comments came while Blasey Ford was testifying about allegedly being sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh at a party in 1982. Two other women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh has denied all these allegations.

Despite Thursday’s hearing, Senate Republicans said the Senate Judiciary Committee will go ahead with a vote to recommend Kavanaugh’s nomination on Friday morning, reports CNN. The committee is scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m.

“Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him,” President Donald Trump tweeted after Kavanaugh’s testimony Thursday. “His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote!”

Photo credit: Fox News/YouTube