Former ‘Young and the Restless’ Actor Corey Sligh Indicted on Child Molestation Charges

An actor who appeared on CBS' The Young and the Restless was indicted Monday by a federal grand jury for allegedly abusing two girls under the age of 10 years.

PEOPLE confirms that actor, Corey Sligh, 30, was arrested in Georgia last fall and charged with child molestation, with authorities alleging that the molestation occurred between April and September of 2016 and was a girl he knew. He was released on bail of $22,000.

One of the victim's parents reported the alleged molestation to authorities in September, though Sligh was arrested weeks later while in Florida for something similar.

In November, the Daily Mail reports he was accused of touching another woman's daughter, under the age of 12, while they were on vacation, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

That arrest warrant outlines the child claimed the 30-year-old made her touch him inappropriately. Before placing him under arrest, both Sligh and the girl were interviewed. He was released on bail of $100,000.

He is now charged with two counts of child molestation, with both state cases being transferred to federal court. Sligh will be arraigned next month, though it is unclear whether he has entered a plea. After his November arrest, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Sligh issued a brief statement to PEOPLE saying, "I am innocent and fighting this until the end. The truth will prevail."

He last appeared on The Young and the Restless in 2014, as a bartender and waiter. According to his IMDb page, he was an extra in 2008's God Is Dead and co-starred in the web series All About Lizzie.