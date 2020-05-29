Former Vice President Candidate Tim Kaine Reveals He and Wife Tested Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies

✖

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and his wife have both tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, he revealed Thursday in a statement. The former vice presidential candidate, who ran alongside Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, said in his statement that because the implications of testing positive for coronavirus antibodies are currently unclear, he and his wife Anne Holton will continue following social distancing guidelines.

"We each tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month. While those antibodies could make us less likely to be re-infected or infect others, there is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide," Kaine said, as per PBS, adding that the hand-washing, mask-wearing and social distancing should continue on all accounts. "We encourage others to do so as well. It shows those around you that you care about them."

Kaine detailed that he and his wife were both treated for the flu earlier this year, but in March Anne "experienced a short bout of fever and chills, followed by congestion and eventually a cough." In early April, the two spoke with their healthcare providers, who thought it was "possible that we had mild cases of coronavirus."

"We were both at home in Richmond, working remotely and isolated from others," he said, adding that the two decided not to seek COVID-19 testing due to the shortage of tests, instead saying the two "continued isolating" and were completely recovered from symptoms by mid-April.

Kaine is far from the only politician to test positive for the coronavirus, with at least eight federal lawmakers testing positive for active infections. Across the U.S., the coronavirus has infected more than 1.7 million Americans and claimed the lives of more than 100,500 people, according to Johns Hopkins University. That number, more than a third of all coronavirus deaths worldwide, marks more American lives lost than during the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and 9/11 terror attacks combined.

Following the grim 100,000 marker being reached Wednesday, President Donald Trump tweeted about the "sad milestone" he had previously said the country would never reach. "We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000," he wrote on social media Thursday. "To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!"