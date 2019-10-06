Former US President Jimmy Carter Falls at Home, Requires Stitches

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering after a fall at his home only days after his 95th birthday. Carter reportedly required stitches above his brow according to Fox 6 NOW, but feels fine according to a statement released by The Carter Center.

“He says he feels fine and wanted everyone to know that he and Mrs. Carter are eager to be at Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville, Tennessee, Oct. 6-11, starting with the opening ceremony this evening.”

Carter is the oldest living former United States president with his birthday on Oct. 1. George H.W. Bush held the title until his death in 2018 at 94 years old.

Statement from The Carter Center on Jimmy Carter’s Health pic.twitter.com/Awhs6pdbGw — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) October 6, 2019

Supporters of the former president lined up to send their well-wishes and hope for a speedy recovery.

This fall is the most recent for the former president. Carter broke his hip after a fall while preparing for a turkey hunt back in May. He spent three days in the hospital and required hip surgery but didn’t lose his confidence or spirit to keep going despite the serious surgery.

“He will undergo physical therapy, as part of his recovery from hip replacement surgery. President Carter plans to teach Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church this weekend,” a statement released after the incident said.

His wife also spent time in the hospital at the same time after feeling “faint” and was admitted overnight before leaving with her husband the following day.

Prior to his health woes in 2019, the former president fought a battle with cancer in his liver and brain according to CNN. Carter announced he was cancer free in 2015 and hasn’t suffered any ill effects since. He was also hospitalized briefly in 2017 for dehydration while working on a Habitat for Humanity project in Canada according to CNN.

Even after his fall back in May, the former president was full of humor about his priorities.

“President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit,” a statement by the Carter Center said upon his hospital release. “He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to rollover the unused limit to next year.”